What’s on (online)? This week’s digital entertainment from Scotland and beyond

Feastival at Home

Sat April 17, 10am, free.

An immersive online food festival featuring chefs, cocktail bartenders, recipe developers and food industry experts from all over the UK. Participants will learn how to cook delicious recipes alongside pre-recorded and live demonstrations, and will be inspired to create more planet-friendly meals.

www.instagram.com/feastivalathome

Wet Wet Wet

Sat April 17, 7.30pm, £8.95.

The Scottish rock band performs a one-off exclusive show, recorded live in Glasgow and featuring hits like Temptation, Angel Eyes, Goodnight Girls and more, in support of music charity Nordoff Robbins Music Therapy.

www.wetwetwet.co.uk

Family

Sat April 17, 7.30pm, £8.

Glasgow-based performance art theatre company dRC Productions stages three monologues by Scottish playwright Gowan Calder, all of which explore and challenge our conceptions around the theme of ‘family’. Occasional use of strong language.

www.tickettailor.com

Just the Tonic: Working from Home

Sat April 17, 9pm, £6.

Comedy club Just the Tonic hosts another virtual gig to keep us entertained in our homes. Featuring Larry Dean, Kiri Pritchard-McLean, Sindhu Vee, Dan Nightingale, Rich Wilson and more.

www.justthetonic.com

Alice in Wonderland

Sat April 17 and Sun April 18, times vary, £10.

Motherwell Theatre and Starbright Entertainments present an online pantomime based on Lewis Carroll’s classic tale, starring panto legend Ian ‘Sheepie’ Smith as the White Rabbit.

www.alice-in-wonderland.co.uk

The Journey

Sat April 17 and Sun April 18, times and prices vary.

An interactive and immersive live production from renowned theatre maker and illusionist Scott Silven. Attendees will be transported from their living room to Silven’s home in rural Scotland – a virtual space filled with beautiful cinematic imagery and high-definition immersive sound.

www.traverse.co.uk

Scotland’s Daffodil Festival

Sat April 17 and Sun April 18, times and prices vary.

The annual celebration of these sunny yellow blooms heads online for 2021, with a weekend full of online tours, expert round tables, storytelling and cooking demonstrations.

www.backhouserossie.co.uk

Peggy Seeger in Conversation with Jackie Oates

Sun April 18, 11am, £14.

The iconic American folk singer discusses her life and musical legacy in an informal conversation with Jackie Oates, followed by a Q&A with the audience.

www.folkweekendoxford.co.uk

Japanese Shodo Calligraphy: Zen Brush

Mon April 19, 7pm, £20.

Practice Shodo calligraphy and learn about using traditional Japanese calligraphy materials at this online workshop, led by Blair Thomson, a member of the Glasgow Zen Group. Suitable for all skill levels.

www.drawingandpaintingstudio.com

Soundhouse Spotlight

Mon April 19, 8pm, £5.

The team behind Edinburgh Tradfest host this virtual concert series, featuring ten intimate gigs from 16 of the best emerging artists in the world of traditional folk, Americana and jazz. Monday’s concert spotlights singer-songwriter Dean Owens and his unique blend of Scottish roots and Americana.

www.soundhouse.org.uk

IberoDocs

Mon April 19–Thu April 22, until Sun May 2. Times and prices vary.

Showcase for Ibero-American culture in Scotland, featuring the best of Spanish, Portuguese and Latin-American documentary films. Taking place entirely online this year, the festival features the Scottish premieres of 20 documentaries and opens with the UK debut of Maricarmen by Sergio Morkin.

www.iberodocs.org

Tame Impala

Wed April 21, 6pm, £7.34.

In celebration of the tenth anniversary of their seminal album Innerspeaker, Australian band Tame Impala performs the album from start to finish.

www.momenthouse.com

De-Stress Drawing Group

Wed April 21, 7pm, £15.

Friendly online drawing group with the aim of managing stress and finding calm, hosted by the Drawing and Painting Studio.

www.drawingandpaintingstudio.com

Iggy Pop

Wed April 21, 8pm, £10.

The iconic American musician celebrates his birthday with a broadcast of his 2019 performance at the Sydney Opera House.

www.iggypop.com

Crochet for Beginners

Thu April 22, 6.30pm, £20 (£17).

The Edinburgh Remakery hosts this online workshop led by knitwear designer Maija Nygren, aimed at crochet beginners. The session will cover various crochet stitches and techniques.

www.edinburghremakery.org.uk

Bird on a Wire Songwriting Workshops

Thu April 22, until Thu June 10. 7pm, £250 for the eight-week course.

Acclaimed musicians Boo Hewerdine and Findlay Napier lead this eight-week online course on songwriting, which will cover everything from lyrics, meter, rhyme and prosody, to writing techniques and compositional methods. Participants will also receive one-on-one sessions with Boo and Findlay, and hear from guest speakers.

www.birdonawire.info