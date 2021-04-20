A Fashion Revolution: V&A Dundee event to help fashionistas ‘make do and mend’

This Thursday, V&A Dundee will see fashion activists bringing a 20th Century solution to a 21st Century problem.

The museum is hosting Right To Repair, a free online event in collaboration with Fashion Revolution, which will encourage people to embrace the wartime mantra of “make do and mend”.

In this series of “lightning talks”, a panel of experts will explore how mending clothes can allow people to enjoy fashion in more sustainable ways.

In a time where fast fashion is exploiting people and the planet, how do we enjoy our wardrobes for longer?” V&A Dundee

The panel will also look at how learning mending skills can help empower local communities in the fight against climate change.

V&A Dundee celebrates Scottish design in all its forms, but “fast fashion” is a rapidly worsening problem for the environment. For example, around 10,000 items of clothing are sent to landfill every five minutes in the UK.

So this event asks: “In a time where fast fashion is exploiting people and the planet, how do we enjoy our wardrobes for longer?”

Fashioning a new outlook

Fashion Revolution sees mending as the answer, so Right To Repair will feature talks from four founders of slow fashion and mending companies:

Siobhan McKenna, of Rejean Denim, a Glasgow-based company which makes unisex denim jackets from 100% reclaimed materials.

Rosalind Studd, of Repair What You Wear, which offers free, detailed clothes-mending tutorials online.

Petra Baiba Olehno, of REPAIREL, which focuses on making footwear repair more accessible and affordable.

Alis Le May and Callum McLennan from Decent Projects CIC, which promotes mending and shopping local through workshops and online resources.

Founded in 2013, Fashion Revolution is a global activist organisation. It aims to tackle worker exploitation and reduce the environmental impact of the fashion industry. The Right To Repair online event, hosted in collaboration with V&A Dundee, will take place Thursday April 22nd at 6pm.