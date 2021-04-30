Friday, April 30th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Entertainment

IN PICTURES: V&A Dundee’s Night Fever

By Louise Gowans
April 30 2021, 1.15pm
© Steve Brown / DCT MediaPost Thumbnail

It’s hard not to strut a little bit at the V&A’s new exhibition, Night Fever: Designing Club Culture, which opens to the public tomorrow (1 May). It’s been a hard year. We deserve a strut. Get a glimpse at some of the highlights below.

All pictures by Steve Brown/DCT Media.

Leonie Bell, Director V&A Dundee.

Samantha Paton from Isolated Heroes.

Kirsty Hassard, Curator at V&A Dundee.

 