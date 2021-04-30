IN PICTURES: V&A Dundee’s Night Fever

It’s hard not to strut a little bit at the V&A’s new exhibition, Night Fever: Designing Club Culture, which opens to the public tomorrow (1 May). It’s been a hard year. We deserve a strut. Get a glimpse at some of the highlights below.
Get a glimpse of some of the amazing highlights below.
All pictures by Steve Brown/DCT Media.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Courier
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe