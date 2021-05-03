‘Frustrating’ Line of Duty finale baffles both fans and critics

This article contains potential spoilers for the final episode of Line of Duty season six.

Sunday night’s Line of Duty finale has earned mixed reviews from viewers, after a shock twist left both fans and critics baffled.

The final episode of season six was viewed by 11 million people on BBC One.

In the episode DCI Ian Buckells, who is played by actor Nigel Boyle, was revealed to be the mysterious antagonist H.

‘Its usual complexity seemed to go out the window’

So far it has received very mixed reviews from critics, and fans have taken to social media to share their disappointment.

Metro’s Harry Fletcher called the episode “frustrating”.

He added: “Its usual complexity seemed to go out of the window during the pivotal interrogation scene with Ian Buckells (Nigel Boyle), which saw him unmasked as the Fourth Man [also known as H].

“Sunday’s instalment felt like an ending of sorts, despite the fact there may well be more episodes in future.”

The BBC are yet to confirm a seventh season of the show, with fans speculating that Sunday’s instalment could be it’s end.

‘Whimpers all round’

The New Statesman’s Rachel Cooke was also underwhelmed by the programme, saying in her review: “It was, for a while, the greatest cop show ever made – and then, suddenly, it wasn’t any more.

“Whimpers all round. Especially from me.”

While many were left disappointed by the strange twists and loose threads left on Sunday night, some critics did have more positive things to say.

Jan Moir of the Daily Mail called it “a richly satisfying final episode, one that made up for the longueurs of previous weeks.”

She added: “Many loose ends were tied up.

“Although one big question remains: Will there be another series?”