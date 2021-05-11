Music, dancing and multiple Oscars as Dundee Contemporary Arts cinema reopens

The last piece of the Dundee Contemporary Arts jigsaw will be in place next Monday, as the cinema opens again.

Dancing in the aisles might not be a possibility at the moment, but cinema fans will be pleased that booking is now open for the programme, starting May 17, which includes Oscar winners, world favourites, heavy metal, Madrid during lockdown, and even a bit of John Travolta in his iconic white suit.

DCA’s head of cinema, Alice Black, says: “Summer blockbusters are on their way, but these films are also superheroes in our eyes – powerful stories about resilience and hope – exactly what we need right now.”

These include Nomadland, Chloé Zhao’s film, which has already won Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actress and, as Alice says, would normally been shown in January or February.

Minari is a family-friendly drama telling the story of a Korean-American Yi family who move to a tiny Arkansas farm in search of their American dream.

In The Sound of Metal, Riz Ahmed plays a heavy metal drummer who, after losing his hearing, is forced to re-evaluate his place in the world.

All screenings will be captioned to be accessible for d/Deaf and Hard of Hearing film fans, a first for the DCA.

Another popular choice will be the single showing of The Human Voice, a short film by Spanish auteur Pedro Almodóvar. Starring Tilda Swinton, it was filmed in Madrid during the summer lockdown. This also has a pre-recorded Q&A hosted by Mark Kermode.

Disco classic with a dark side

A highlight for many, particularly those who have had a teaser at V&A Dundee’s Night Fever is the showing of Saturday Night Fever. A disco classic with joyous musical scenes it might be, but the 18 certificate is an indication of the fact that it reflects a real darkness in that world.

Of course there are limits to how many the DCA cinema can accommodate at the moment, with socially distanced “seating bubbles”. These bubbles are in one or two. You have to book a complete bubble, but larger groups will be able to book multiple complete bubbles.

For full listings and booking, visit www.dca.org.uk.