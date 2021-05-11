100 things to do in Angus: Incredible beach mural helps launch Insider’s Guide

Finding hidden gems at home

The project has already been welcomed by locals, with Carnoustie mum Fiona Reynolds saying: “The Insider’s Guide to Angus is fantastic! The kids and I have now mapped out a few weekend explorations now from it.”

Explaining how the project came about, Angus Tourism Co-operative chairwoman Alison Elliott said: “During the first lockdown, we heard from so many people in the area how grateful they were to be living in such a beautiful part of the country.

“Once you begin to scratch the surface of all that Angus has to offer, the number of opportunities is incredible.”

Meanwhile, VisitScotland chief Caroline Warburton is calling for visitors to enjoy the region responsibly as lockdown eases.

She said: “Situated within easy reach of many of Scotland’s cities, Angus is an ideal destination for anyone who enjoys rolling hills and glens, spectacular coastline, championship golf courses, castles and historic buildings.

“This new guide curates some of Angus’s most iconic visitor experiences and includes some lesser-known gems for everyone to discover.

“We’re asking those who visit any area of the country to respect, protect and enjoy our countryside, towns and cities sensibly by leaving no physical trace of their visit. ”

Visitors should follow FACTS while travelling around Scotland.

Read the full Insider’s Guide to Angus here.