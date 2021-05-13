Music lovers, start your engines – ‘Gig On A Truck’ tours Perth and Kinross

Perth Concert Hall and Perth Theatre have announced the first four acts in a run of pop-up Gig On A Truck concerts.

After a call for local artists attracted nearly 30 applications, Horsecross Arts has confirmed that the mobile Gig On A Truck stage will host a variety of acts in a tour across Perthshire and Kinross.

Previously, Gig On A Truck has only been able to play at private locations such as care homes. But the relaxation of lockdown restrictions from Monday (May 17) means the outdoor stage can appear in public spaces.

Lu Kemp, artistic director for Perth Theatre, was thrilled by the enthusiastic response from local artists. She said: “It’s been a long tough period for many people – and specifically for freelancers in the arts.

“We are delighted to be able to offer local musicians a paying gig whilst bringing some much-needed live entertainment to the people of Perth and Kinross.”

Gig On A Truck’s bumper line-up

Singer and guitarist Amy Rayner will kick off the tour at the Madoch Centre, St Madoes, on Saturday May 22.

Amy, who performed on the Gig On A Truck stage during its initial care home tour, said: “Performing as part of the project was such a wonderful experience.

“I was thrilled to be able to get back onstage again. And from hearing the audience singing along, I could tell that they enjoyed it just as much as I did.”

The line-up also includes Scottish folk band Rallion, who will entertain crowds at Birnam on Saturday June 5. And vocal and guitar duo Make Geography History, will perform on Saturday June 26 at Kinross Market Park.

Marieke McBean, founding member of Rallion, said: “We are really excited about being able to share our music with an audience again after a strange year of no live gigs.

“It’s fantastic to get this chance and we look forward to the performance.”

Keeping the summer trucking on, singer-songwriter Calum Campbell will play Kettins on Saturday July 10, and further musicians and concerts will be announced as the tour progresses.

Communities revved up for live entertainment

The region’s venues welcomed the tour after a long period of closed doors.

Susan Smith, Trustee at Kettins Community Hub, said: “It is so exciting to have the opportunity to hold this new style of performance at our newly completed hub and to be confident that we can deliver a safe event.

“The Gig On A Truck event has allowed us to invite the whole community to what will be our first big event and showcase this great new facility.”

“We are so happy that live entertainment is starting up again,” Kinross-shire Local Events Organisation said. “Gig On A Truck is a wonderful idea to bring the community together after such a difficult year.

“People need some fun again.”

Members of the public will be able to buy tickets directly from local organisations at each location. Visit www.horsecross.co.uk for details.