Do you love Dundee’s Botanic Garden? Discover how the city’s hidden gem is celebrating 50 glorious years

Is there a better gift to celebrate a good friend’s 50th birthday than something that was labour of love?

And in this case, that friend is none other than the University of Dundee Botanic Garden, which marks its half-century in October.

Artist Jan Williamson is among the many members of the local community who came together to celebrate the milestone of the city’s beloved green space with the publication of book Our Botanic Garden – A Place to Bloom.

She is one of the Friends of the University Botanic Garden, the charity dedicated to supporting, promoting and developing the garden.

Jan says: “This is the 50th anniversary of the start of the gardens. When we began, the idea was to highlight the garden. That was four years ago.

“We wanted to raise awareness of such a beautiful place in Dundee. There are so many people who still do not know it’s there.”

The Friends funded and produced the book and it was originally launched in November. Sadly, a second lockdown meant non-essential businesses such as bookshops were forced to close.

“We had books in Dundee Waterstones, The McManus museum shop, Glendoick Garden Centre, The Bookhouse in Broughty Ferry. But the only place you could buy it was the garden’s reception,” Jan explains.

“We’re delighted that things are starting to move again. And this is why we are having a relaunch.”

‘People were so generous’

Thankfully, the garden was able to remain open throughout the last lockdown. It provided Dundonians with a tranquil green space to visit, especially while residents were unable venture outside their tier.

The book is a collection of stories, poetry, sketches and paintings reflecting the response of visitors to the garden in all its seasons. Proceeds from sales will go towards its conservation and development.

“People were so generous with what they gave to us. I could publish another book with material we didn’t use that was still beautiful,” Jan goes on.

“Initially we didn’t do postal sales but I have had that many people asking. I’ve sent copies to London and to Aberdeen.”

Kevin Frediani, curator at the Botanic Gardens, adds: “To work in a garden where a community has come together to create a book of their memories and personal experiences with a space that you manage – it’s one of the greatest gifts you can have.

“October 22 1971 was the founding date of the gardens. In these times of real challenge and all the negative stories we are hearing, it’s a garden of hope because it shows what you can do in a lifetime.”

How to buy

More events to mark the garden’s half-century will follow later this year, providing restrictions do not change.

Copies of the book cost £19.99 and can be purchased in all the shops mentioned above as well as the Botanic Garden cafe. It can be posted out within the UK for an additional P&P charge of £5 by contacting: botanicgardens@dundee.ac.uk