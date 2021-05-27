The One with the Quiz: Test your Friends knowledge as The Reunion airs in the UK

It’s the one where they are back together… Friends: The Reunion sees the cast back together on screen for the first time in 17 years.

The six stars – Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer – are giving away little about what’s involved as they get together.

But we do know they will be reminiscing about their time on the iconic sit-com – and welcoming some surprise guests along the way.

Before you settle in for this trip down memory lane, here’s a quick quiz to see what you remember about Friends.

Friends: The Reunion is on Sky One at 8pm on Thursday May 27.