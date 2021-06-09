Dundee street artist Pamie Bennett has brightened up the Wellgate Centre’s steps – and hopefully some moods – with cheerful new murals.

The temporary murals have been created as part of the Positive Challenges project, run by Hilltown community group Our Space.

The project aims to help cheer people up during the pandemic by leaving encouraging messages around the area.

Pamie painted the first set of murals on the Wellgate steps last year, and has freshened them up now to help keep morale up around the town.

One of the originals, which featured the words “stay strong” now has an eye-catching new colour scheme.

Meanwhile the second mural has been redesigned, with vibrant illustrations and the thoughtful message: “Take care.”

“The whole idea started with just wanting to cheer people up as they were out and about,” explains Pamie. “Because they were having to wear masks, or maybe they were losing people, or their jobs.

“There’s all sorts of things going on that have made this year more difficult for people, especially people who have mental health issues.”

‘Fantastic response’

Pamie has worked on several street art and community projects in the city over the years. But for her, this project has been particularly special.

After suffering a family tragedy earlier this year, giving back to the community in a positive way has meant a lot to her.

“We’ve had a fantastic response from people. They love seeing the positive quotes, the artwork and the bright colours and everything,” she says.

And as well as the murals, the Positive Challenges project has tried to lift the mood of Hilltown residents by writing poems and placing them around the area.

“We’ve been writing poems and been placing them up the Hilltown, beside the multis,” says Pamie.

“There are poems about Covid, or funny ones to cheer folk up. Some are about what people miss, or even what good things they’ve managed to discover during the lockdown.

“It’s been a really good, worthwhile project.”

See more of Pamie’s work: