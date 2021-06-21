From touchline to the Tummel, Barrie heads to Pitlochry to tell some classic tales

Fresh from his success as Dundee United manager Jim McLean in Smile, Barrie Hunter is heading to the banks of the River Tummel to pay tribute to one of fiction’s greatest detectives.

On Thursday, June 24, Friday 25, and Sunday 27, the Dundee-based actor will read extracts of the works of Agatha Christie in the new amphitheatre stage at Pitlochry Festival Theatre.

The Afternoon/Evening with Agatha Christie features extracts from the works of the legendary crime writer, whose most famous creation was the Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot.

In the show the stories are told from Poirot’s friend and partner-in-crime Captain Hastings, who takes us travelling from Egypt to Italy, from a country house to a cheap flat. All takes with insight into Poirot’s crime-solving prowess.

From Dame Barrie to Dame Agatha

Apart from being a well-loved member of Dundee Rep’s ensemble, Barrie has worked consistently with companies including The Royal Lyceum, The Tron Theatre, Perth Theatre, Mull Theatre, National Theatre of Scotland, Borderline, Oran Mor A Play, A Pie, and a Pint and Citizens Theatre.

He is also a well-loved panto dame, having played the role at Perth Theatre for the past decade. His film and television credits include The Angels’ Share, Rab C. Nesbitt and Still Game.

“I’m delighted to be joining PFT for a week of words, wit and wisdom from the pen of Agatha Christie. It’s my first time with the company, and I can’t wait to be joined by a real, live audience in such a special setting.”

Director and Associate Director at Pitlochry Festival Theatre Amy Liptrott is delighted to have Barrie working with them for the first time and thinks they have the perfect performer for the play.

“I have been a fan of Agatha Christie’s sleuths for years and Hercule Poirot was excellent company during the first lockdown. His unrelenting quest for justice and truth is what brings me back to the novels again and again. He is also such a character.

“Precision characterisation needs no embellishment and these readings from Agatha Christie’s novels by the brilliant Barrie Hunter will be a great way to enjoy some of Poirot’s most exciting cases. Barrie is the perfect teller of these tales, and I am thrilled to be working with him.”

For tickets and further information visit www.pitlochryfestivaltheatre.com