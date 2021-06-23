Have you spotted the new Guerrilla Girls billboard in Dundee?

A massive billboard is on show in the Stobswell area of Dundee as part of a new UK-wide art project.

The billboard appeared on Forfar Road beside the Nicholson’s Cycles shop on June 18.

Featuring classical paintings of naked females, it is by American feminist artists Guerrilla Girls as part of the Art Night project.

The billboard asks: “Are there more naked women than women artists in UK museums?” And local people being are invited to join the debate.

Why is the billboard in Dundee?

Art Night is a London-based project but for the first time it is taking place in locations across the UK. Dundee Contemporary Arts is one of the partners in the commission. The billboard will be on display until July 18.

There are only two in Scotland and the other can be found in Glasgow. Further locations include London, Birmingham, Cardiff and Leeds.

Who are Guerrilla Girls?

The Guerrilla Girls are feminist activist artists and have been on the art scene since the mid-1980s.

The group lives and works between New York and Los Angeles and the members are anonymous – which is why they disguise themselves with gorilla masks.

Their main aim is to expose racism, sexism and corruption in the art world as well as politics, film and pop culture.

How can you get involved?

The Dundee billboard is part of the Guerrilla Girls’ project The Male Graze. It highlights inequalities in art history when it comes to the female body and female artists.

Guerrilla Girls point out that many renowned male artists exploited and abused women in their personal lives. They ask if that should change the way their art is viewed.

The billboard encourages people to attend their local museum or gallery to record whether there are more naked women to be found there than women artists. Participants can report the results here.

‘Lively and fascinating’

Director of Dundee Contemporary Arts Beth Bate says: “It’s over 30 years since the Guerrilla Girls started their trailblazing work, drawing attention to the huge inequalities in the art world, particularly around sexism, racism and corruption.

“This project … looks at the bad behaviour of male artists, how men have consumed women throughout art history, and how women are represented in public collections – collections that belong to us all, our towns and our cities.

“The topic of how women are seen and heard in public spaces has never been more pressing. The survey that Guerrilla Girls have instigated is a lively and fascinating way to engage us with this important political and cultural debate.”

What do you think?

