Live and Unlocked Summer Festival to bring family fun back to Perth city centre

From acclaimed Edinburgh Festival act Showstoppers! to honky-tonk country classics and even dancing unicorns, Perth’s upcoming Live and Unlocked Summer Festival is bringing live performances back with a bang.

The open-air festival, which kicks off on Wednesday July 28 on Perth Concert Hall Plaza, will offer a mix of family-friendly music, theatre and kids’ shows.

The headline act will be Olivier Award-winning improvised musical theatre show Showstoppers!, which sees actors create an original musical from scratch based on audience suggestions.

And the festival will feature a wealth of homegrown musicians, including country covers duo First Ladies of Country, funk rockers Bohemian Monk Machine and Scots performer Jamie MacDougall.

“To say I’m excited to be singing in Perth on the plaza is a bit of an understatement,” said show tune and opera performer Jamie. “I’ve always loved coming to perform in Perth.

“There’s always a great audience there and coming out of all the restrictions and getting the chance to perform for a live audience, there is no better feeling. Bring on August, bring on live music!”

The line-up also includes plenty for the wee ones. A Sprog Rock concert will be put on for tiny rockers, and kids can find some city magic at the Unicorn Dance Party. The “Unicorns” said: “We are thrilled to be bringing Unicorn Dance Party to the Perth Concert Hall Plaza Stage.

“We have the most amazing creative team that has taken our ideas to the next level, and by shaping the show to work in outdoor spaces, it has made more opportunities for us to play with visual spectacle and to find new ways we can dance together!”

Nick Williams, the chief executive of Horsecross Arts, the creative organisation and charity behind Perth Concert Hall and Perth Theatre, said: “As restrictions continue to ease, we are eagerly anticipating the day when we can reopen our doors to audiences.

The Live and Unlocked Perth Summer Festival is a big step towards this and invites everyone to enjoy a taster of what we do through a series of outdoor shows. It’s a celebration of summer, of survival and of the joy we all experience when we share live performance together.”

The Live and Unlocked festival will run at Perth Concert Hall Plaza from July 28 to August 2 2021. For information on tickets and the full line-up, visit the festival’s website.

