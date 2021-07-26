Jack in the ‘Dee: TV comedy star announces Whitehall Theatre and Arbroath gigs

Sitcom, stand-up and radio comic Jack Dee is bringing his new show to Dundee and Angus this October.

Off The Telly, Dee’s new stand-up show, is set to stop off at the Whitehall Theatre in Dundee on Thursday October 6.

And the following night, Angus comedy fans will be treated to an intimate gig at Arbroath’s Webster Memorial Theatre.

Described as “a little ray of sleet” by critics, the show promises to bring Dee’s signature deadpan humour to Scottish fans.

Doug Taylor, of Montrose Mint, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be bringing one of Britain’s best-loved comedy stars to Dundee, Arbroath and Aberdeen.

“We’re expecting tickets to fly out the door as everyone looks forward to getting back to supporting their local theatres and most importantly, laughing in a room together again!”

Bad Move and Lead Balloon star Jack quipped: ““In these difficult and uncertain times people need hope – a ray of sunshine to brighten their day.

“And that’s very much where I come in.”

As well as hosting the well-known Radio 4 show, I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue, the comedian’s credits include presenting Jack Dee’s Helpdesk on BBC2, Channel 4’s The Jack Dee Show, ITV’s Jack Dee’s Saturday Night, BBC’s Jack Dee’s Happy Hour and Jack Dee Live at the Apollo.

“In fact,” explains Jack, “I’ve probably appeared in every TV show with my name in the title.”

Tickets for Jack Dee: Off The Telly will go on sale at 10am on Friday July 30.