Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, July 27th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Entertainment

Jack in the ‘Dee: TV comedy star announces Whitehall Theatre and Arbroath gigs

By Rebecca Baird
July 26 2021, 1.00pm
jack dee
Comedian Jack Dee is coming to Dundee and Angus. Picture: Aemen Sukkar.

Sitcom, stand-up and radio comic Jack Dee is bringing his new show to Dundee and Angus this October.

Off The Telly, Dee’s new stand-up show, is set to stop off at the Whitehall Theatre in Dundee on Thursday October 6.

And the following night, Angus comedy fans will be treated to an intimate gig at Arbroath’s Webster Memorial Theatre.

Described as “a little ray of sleet” by critics, the show promises to bring Dee’s signature deadpan humour to Scottish fans.

Doug Taylor, of Montrose Mint, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be bringing one of Britain’s best-loved comedy stars to Dundee, Arbroath and Aberdeen.

“We’re expecting tickets to fly out the door as everyone looks forward to getting back to supporting their local theatres and most importantly, laughing in a room together again!”

Bad Move and Lead Balloon star Jack quipped: ““In these difficult and uncertain times people need hope – a ray of sunshine to brighten their day.

“And that’s very much where I come in.”

As well as hosting the well-known Radio 4 show, I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue, the comedian’s credits include presenting Jack Dee’s Helpdesk on BBC2, Channel 4’s The Jack Dee Show, ITV’s Jack Dee’s Saturday Night, BBC’s Jack Dee’s Happy Hour and Jack Dee Live at the Apollo.

“In fact,” explains Jack, “I’ve probably appeared in every TV show with my name in the title.”

Tickets for Jack Dee: Off The Telly will go on sale at 10am on Friday July 30.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]