‘A feeling of magic and mystery’: Art workshops at Bamff Estate

An old garage deep in the heart of the Perthshire wilderness is the venue for a series of art workshops for young people.

Run by primary school teacher and art specialist Bebe Geen, the sessions at Bamff Wildland Estate are focused on nature and the great outdoors.

Getting there is sure to be an adventure it itself!

First up, make your way to Bamff, an eco-estate a few miles from Alyth which is well known for its pioneering beaver project and abundant wildlife.

Then aim for an old garage, beyond some yurts and next to a crumbling steading.

The workshops are aimed at young people aged eight to 12 years old and run on Saturdays until the end of September.

Each week there’s a “loose” theme, with Bebe preferring to see where youngsters’ creativity and sense of exploration takes them.

However, it’s expected that there’ll be plenty of exploring and some sculpture-making, drawing and even a focus on fashion. Natural dyes, fungi, rocks, sticks, wildlife and nature in general will act as inspiration.

“Bamff is such a unique learning environment,” says Bebe.

“I’ve always thought it would be so inspirational for children to be able to come here and experiment with creating art outdoors. Entering the estate immediately gives you a feeling of magic and mystery.

“The garage is really a place to store things – it’s very basic, with a sink and strip lights and reclaimed table and chairs.

“The aim of the workshops is to get outside, using natural materials as much as possible.

“We are thinking about where clay comes from, how we can produce colours from plants, which plants make the best handmade paper and so on.

“We are also looking at the more formal art ideas, such as – what really is drawing?

“How do we achieve balance in a sculpture? These might seem like intellectual and airy-fairy questions, but they are the sorts of questions children love to find answers to.

“In our workshops there are no wrong answers to these sorts of question.”

Ultimately, Bebe sees the workshops are an opportunity to get together with friends and make new ones outdoors in wild and beautiful settings.

“The sessions are designed to foster independent skills, a creative use of media and a love of the natural world,” she adds.