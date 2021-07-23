MUSIC NEWS: Young Kirkcaldy songsmith making waves with his tribute to his ‘Bonnie Toon’

Fife songsmith PG Ciarletta has been setting the nation’s airwaves reeling in recent days.

The Kirkcaldy troubadour scored a single of the week on Radio Scotland’s Afternoon Show with his rousing anthem Bonnie Toon, which he wrote amid the turmoil of last year’s first lockdown.

Phil, whose debut single The Sesh topped the iTunes Alternative Chart, says the new track has a universal message.

“Wherever you’re from in the country or across the world then you can have your own specific bonnie toon to mind, but mine is Kirkcaldy,” he declares.

‘Lockdown gave me the chance to write’

After initially establishing himself with acoustic renditions of other people’s work at pub sessions and open mic nights, the Scottish-Italian started writing his own songs following restrictions.

“Pre-lockdown I was a cover artist following that kind of scene, but when lockdown 2020 hit it gave me the chance to write my own material and follow my dreams of becoming an original artist,” adds Phil.

Lewis Capaldi is one of his influences.”I’ve still got the pad of paper and the pen in my bedroom that Bonnie Toon was written on in about April 2020, and that’s really how I spent my time during those first difficult months.

“I’ve always liked to be creative and innovative throughout my life, and there’s probably ideas I had from five or ten years previous — melodies, lyrics that I’d had jotted down or I’d just had in the back of my mind — and when it came to lockdown it was like a moment of realisation.

“I just thought to myself, ‘Let’s just go for it and see what happens ‘. But it’s always the same for me, it’s just a case of be happy, work hard and enjoy yourself. From your music you can go out and meet amazing people and make memories for life, so that’s really what’s behind it.”

Ciarletta, 27, cites such home grown influences as Gerry Cinnamon, The View, Paolo Nutini, The Fratellis, The Snuts and Lewis Capaldi, as well as American greats Tom Petty and Green Day.

Bonnie Toon’s his fourth single in the past year and he’s sure there’s more to come.

“I’d say there’s an EP or an album’s worth of material sitting there,” he says.

“Just when I’m going through my day ideas will come to me, so again it’s going back to the pen and a bit of paper and just keep writing as I go. I don’t think I’ve ever stopped writing-wise.

“I’ve been quite lucky when it comes to productions, and this single was a school connection to two other musicians from a band called Domiciles who are based through in Glasgow.

“When it comes to production it’s a case again of getting the creative edge back into it and spinning ideas with other musicians and ploughing ahead. We’ve been really restricted in terms of when we can actually produce and record, just due to making sacrifices for the greater good, but I absolutely love it.

“Seeing a song go from a bit of paper to a finished product is a fascinating process.”

Kirkcaldy’s Breakout Festival

Phil plays Kirkcaldy’s Breakout Festival in October and hopes it’ll signal a step-up in his profile.

“It’s going to be a great celebration and I’m proud to be a part of it,” he says.

“For now, for me, it’s just a case of building my momentum, so I’m trying to get out and play at more festivals. I’ve got a couple more support slots and then I’m just building towards getting my own headline shows. That’s definitely the plan.”

Doune The Rabbit Hole

Elsewhere, festival bosses say they’re still “full steam ahead” for Doune The Rabbit Hole’s planned return next month.

Other recent cancellations don’t appear to have dented confidence, and management have underlined their intention to stage the Cardross Estate bash on August 12-15.

“We’re still planning to open the festival after restrictions are fully lifted on August 9, which is still the target reopening date set out by the First Minister,” says a statement.

“As the festival dates draw closer we will continue to monitor the situation closely.”

Artists appearing at DTRH include Dizzee Rascal, Camera Obscura, Teenage Fanclub, Eddi Reader and Honeyblood.