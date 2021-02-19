VIDEO: Dundee musician The Alien Cormorant releases new international track with Argentinian lo-fi star Billordo

A Dundee musician has released his third international lockdown collaboration.

The Alien Cormorant – aka Spare Snare’s Alan Cormack – released a new track ‘I Know What You Are’ with Argentinian lo-fi star Billordo on Friday February 19.

It’s The Alien Cormorant’s third international collaboration in recent times after the award winning ‘From My House To Your House’ EP with Italian Cecilia Miradoli and the critically acclaimed single ‘Opaque’ with Gold Mass, in 2020 – as featured in The Courier.

Commenting on the meaning behind the new song which includes the lyrics ‘Yeah, Yeah, Yeah, you are a Tory clown’, Billordo, who played gigs in Dundee and Glasgow with Alan’s band Spare Snare in 2017, says: “In 2017 and 2018 I toured the UK. I travelled from north to south playing in all the main cities.

“People from the music scene made me feel very happy and welcome.

“They received me well. They took care of me. They made me feel like their family.

“Like someone who lived there.

“But ‘the system’ and some of those people who see the world differently from me – who I know all too well in Argentina, they are all over the world, made me feel that I was an outsider… an unwelcome visitor.

“So, I now want to say in this song that I know what you are… and I will never forget!”

Chatted about collaboration

The Alien Cormorant says it had always been an ambition of his to work with Billordo.

He adds: “I had known of him for a few years and finally in 2017, I had the honour of spending some time with him in person.

“We chatted about collaborating on some songs, but never did anything about it.

“Now we have, and I’m delighted that we’ve taken influences from the music we both grew up listening to, bands like The Ramones, Magazine, Stiff Little Fingers and The Clash”.

Billordo and The Alien Cormorant – who are they?

Billordo is an Argentinian anti-folk artist in the style of Jeffrey Lewis, Daniel Johnston and Moldy Peaches.

He released his 17th album ‘En un robot folk punk’ in December 2020.

Billordo has toured the world, with just his guitar and voice for company and continues to maintain a genuine DIY attitude without the backing of record companies or management.

Meanwhile, The Alien Cormorant is the moniker of Dundee based musician, producer and video maker Alan Cormack.

In addition to being a member of Dundee-based indie pioneers Spare Snare, who recently released their Complete BBC Radio Sessions 1995-2018 box set, he has composed soundtracks for numerous films and BAFTA nominated video games and recently worked with legendary producer Steve Albini (Nirvana, Pixies, PJ Harvey).

*The Alien Cormorant and Billordo’s track ‘I Know What You Are’ is released on Friday February 19, 2021, through all leading music streaming channels: https://youtu.be/os_X2bXbSaw