Treat yourself with these three indulgent chocolate cocktails to whip up this weekend

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Food and Drink Newsletter.

For brilliant recipes, the best of local produce, fresh ideas and insight, subscribe to our weekly Food and Drink Newsletter.

It’s the last weekend before beer gardens reopen, so to toast the loosening of lockdown restrictions, why not try these indulgent chocolate cocktails.

When it comes to mouth-watering, moreish cocktails, nothing says “over the top” quite like rich, chocolate cocktails.

From hard shakes (freakshakes with booze in them) to lighter chocolate-infused drinks which would be perfect for enjoying after dinner, there’s something for everyone when it comes to indulgent alcoholic cocktails made with chocolate.

These recipes from Aldi will help you get your weekend off with a chocolatey twist!

Creme de Cacao

(Serves 1)

Ingredients

25ml Tamova vodka (any vodka brand will do)

500ml water

60g sugar

60g cocoa powder

Method

In a small saucepan, boil 250ml of water then remove from heat and add cocoa powder and sugar. Stir to dissolve and then add the remaining 250ml cup of water. Once cooled, add the vodka to the mixture and leave to infuse. After the vodka has successfully infused, strain the liquid through a coffee filter to remove any fine particles and pour into a glass of your choice once you are happy with the flavour.

Freakshake

(Serves 1)

Ingredients

50ml Sea Dog Premium Spiced Rum (any spiced rum will do)

150ml chocolate fudge milk (or chocolate milk)

500ml water

60g sugar

60g cocoa powder

2 squares of dark chocolate, grated

1 triple chocolate cookie, crushed

Method

In a small saucepan, boil 250ml of water then remove from heat and add cocoa powder and sugar. Stir to dissolve and then add the remaining 250ml cup of water. Once cooled, add the spiced rum to the mixture and leave to infuse. Once successfully infused for 10 minutes, shake all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice. Pour into your preferred glass and top with whipped cream, grated dark chocolate and crushed cookie.

Cioccolato al Caffe

Ingredients

50ml Glen Marnoch Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky (any Scotch whisky will do)

3 tsp single-origin Ethiopian coffee (any single-origin coffee will do)

120ml water

Method

Mix the coffee with hot water and once cooled, pour into ice trays and freeze. Once fully frozen, place a handful of coffee ice cubes into a glass of your choice and pour in the whisky and chocolate milk to make for a deliciously creamy and fresh chocolate delight.

For more recipes…