Midweek meal: Fall in love with lamb with this easy and delicious dish by Tom Kitchin

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Food and Drink Newsletter.

For brilliant recipes, the best of local produce, fresh ideas and insight, subscribe to our weekly Food and Drink Newsletter.

Scottish chef Tom Kitchin shares this much-loved uncomplicated dish which puts lamb bang in the spotlight.

The youngest winner of a Michelin star, Tom is now a household name in the culinary world.

Owner of Edinburgh’s popular Michelin-starred The Kitchin, he combines French techniques with seasonal Scottish produce and showcases his “nature to plate” philosophy on every single plate.

A lover of lamb, especially rump, he says sourcing meat close to home is the best option when buying fresh ingredients as the meat will be much more flavoursome.

Speaking about his rump of lamb dish, he said: “The secret to successful home cooking is always to source good quality ingredients. It’s vital to allow the natural flavours shine through, rather than overcomplicate a dish. Cooking is all about using the produce available around you, minimising food miles as much as possible and support the local farmers.

“Rump is my absolute favourite, although I also love Barnsley chops. To me, rump has more flavour than other prime cuts of lamb and this way of cooking it really does maximise the taste.

“The vegetable ragout is my tweak on petits pois a la française. Cooking the vegetables in the pan used for the lamb and lardons infuse them with the lovely, intense flavours to delicious effect. The saltiness of the lardons seasons the dish well, so there’s no need to go overboard with extra salt.

“Scottish peas, in particular, are definitely a favourite of mine. I remember eating them by the handful in the fields behind our house in Pittendreich when I was younger because I loved their sweet taste. That’s why I love this recipe so much. It’s also surprisingly quick and a great weeknight fix when you’ve got hungry mouths to feed.”

For more Midweek Meal recipes, take a look here.

Tom Kitchin’s rump of lamb with a ragout of peas, carrots and lettuce

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

4 rumps of lamb, about 180-200g each

sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

olive oil for cooking

100g bacon lardons or pancetta, cut into strips

2 carrots, peeled and finely diced

500g freshly podded peas

150-200ml chicken stock

1 baby gem lettuce, thinly sliced

25g unsalted butter, in pieces

Method

Heat the oven to 180C/Gas 4. Season the lamb rumps on both sides with salt and pepper and set aside to rest for 10 minutes. Heat an ovenproof frying pan over a medium-high heat and add a little olive oil. When hot, add the rumps of lamb and turn to colour well all over. Transfer the pan to the oven and cook for a further 5-6 minutes for medium-rare lamb. Once cooked, transfer the lamb to a warm plate and set aside in a warm place to rest. Return the pan to the heat, add a little more olive oil, then the lardons. Cook for 1-2 minutes until the lardons start to colour (and release their salty flavour). Add the carrots and cook for a further 2-3 minutes. Then add the peas, stir and season. Pour on enough chicken stock to just cover and cook over a high heat for 3-4 minutes, adding more stock as needed. Once the peas are cooked, stir through the lettuce and butter. Slice the rumps of lamb and serve them on the bed of vegetables and lardons.

For more in this series…