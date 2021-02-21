Sweet treats: Enjoy this rich silky chocolate mousse with your favourite movie

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Food and Drink Newsletter.

For brilliant recipes, the best of local produce, fresh ideas and insight, subscribe to our weekly Food and Drink Newsletter.

If you find yourself ‘accidentally’ making more of this silky mousse than you intended, we won’t tell, and we also won’t blame you.

A chocolate treat needn’t just be for special occasions like Valentine’s or Easter, it can be something to enjoy during something as simple as movie night, or even as a pick-me-up.

This recipe for a silky chocolate mousse will do just the trick, no matter when you decide to have it, whether it is for date night or to follow a scrumptious dinner.

It’s even really simple to make, you might find yourself “accidentally” whipping up more than you intended – and we won’t blame you if you do!

For more inspiration, take a look at the previous recipes in this series here.

Silky chocolate mousse

(Serves 2)

Ingredients

150g silken tofu, drained

2 tsp vanilla extract

1 tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder

5g dark chocolate

Method

Pat dry the tofu and then puree in a food processor or blender for a few seconds until smooth. Add the vanilla, sift in the cocoa (to avoid lumps) and blend briefly. Melt the chocolate on low power in a microwave until runny (if the chocolate cools too fast the texture might become grainy instead of mixing in smoothly). Add to the tofu mixture in the food processor. Pulse until smooth. Divide between two little serving dishes, such as ramekins, and pop in the fridge to chill until ready to serve.

Diabetes Meal Planner by Phil Vickery with Bea Harling BSc, photography by Kate Whitaker, is published by Kyle Books and supported by Diabetes UK, priced £22.

More in this series…