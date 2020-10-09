Monday, December 21st 2020 Show Links
Table Talk: As Aldi and Lidl continue their march, the foodie four discuss supermarket strengths and the best loyalty schemes

by The Food and Drink Team
October 9 2020, 4.00pm Updated: December 11 2020, 7.40am

In their latest vodcast, the foodie four reveal their shopping habits and the Scottish produce and loyalty schemes that keep them going back for more.

More on this week’s topics:

March of discount supermarkets continues with new Aldi and Lidl stores, but what’s the secret to their pricing models – and why are some shoppers less than keen?

VIDEO: Could you feed a family for £40 on the ‘Lidl Great Taste No Waste’ challenge?

 

