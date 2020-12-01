Christmas food gifts that will support local producers and delight friends and family

For thoughtful gifts that will be popular with foodies and benefit businesses near you, look no further than this guide…

With so many local producers unable to serve customers in the normal way this year, support over the Christmas period will be even more important than ever.

And, as we all have foodies among our family and friends, what better way to put smiles on lots of faces this year than to shop with local food businesses?

In Scotland we are spoiled for choice when it comes to food, so there are many local producers doing fantastic things this Christmas that will be perfect for your loved ones…

For those who like tradition…

Barley Bree’s handmade Christmas puddings

The team at Barley Bree restaurant with rooms in Muthill, near Crieff, has hand made some Christmas puddings, perfect for people who like a bit of Christmas tradition on their table or for a DIY hamper. The smaller size feeds 2-3 people for £9.50 and the larger size feeds 4 to 5 for £16. They also have a vegetarian version available. More information can be found here.

Casella & Polegato’s handmade panettone

Created by the master baker at Perth-based bakery Casella and Polegato, these panettone’s would make the perfect addition to any DIY Christmas hamper or could even be a feature for the dinner table on Christmas day. Take a look at their website for more information and to place an order.

For those who enjoy everything Scottish…

Dean’s Shortbread

Are you even Scottish if you don’t get some shortbread in your stockings? There are plenty of selections to choose from this year, including an array of flavours from Dean’s in their new Aurora tins. You can find out more on the Dean’s website by clicking on the link in their Tweet below.

For the socially-conscious…

Social Bite’s Brownie Box

Social enterprise company Social Bite launched their home-delivered brownie boxes back in October and have now brought one out especially for Christmas. One of our team members even tasted them on our Table Talk video series, much to the envy of the rest of the team, so it’s worth grabbing a box before they’re gone. With festive flavours including gingerbread, maple spice, Black Forest and mince pie, it really is the gift that keeps on giving, especially when you know that for every box bought, the money will go straight to helping homeless people. Click on the link in the Tweet below for availability and pricing.

Social Stories Club

They aren’t Scottish based but they support some Scottish social projects. Social Stories Club has put together a selection of hampers that support sustainable and impactful businesses and enterprises from up and down the country. They can even help you build your own hamper, for which you can choose your own products – why not make it all Scottish, all chocolatey, all drinkable or even appeal to your fellow foodie’s love of spice? Find out more information here.

Grace Chocolates’ Chocolate Making Kit

A bit closer to home is Grace Chocolates, which is an enterprise that seeks to help and support women who have been through or affected by the Scottish criminal justice system. They have a range of different products available on their website, including these hugely tempting chocolate-making kits, as well as some pre-made chocolates such as pudding truffles, lollipops and white chocolate penguins. See the full range here.

For the seafood lovers…

Amity Fish Company’s fish boxes

Have you ever thought about giving a loved one some amazingly yummy Scottish seafood as a present but never known quite where to start? Well Amity have sorted that for us with their carefully-selected fish boxes that would make the ideal gift for all the fishy fanatics out there. More information is available here.

The Seafood Shack’s cookbook

Kirsty and Fenella started their Ullapool-based shack in 2016 and have been thriving ever since. This year saw the launch of their first ever cookbook, which is available now and would make the perfect Christmas present for those who love to spend some time by the stove. For more information, or to order a copy, priced at £20 each, visit their website here.

For the sweet-toothed…

Scottish Bee Company’s Honey Trio

The Scottish Bee Company has had a great year this 2020. Not only did their heather honey receive the UK’s first ever kitemark for a food product, but they also recently announced they’ll be launching their products in the Far East markets of Singapore and Japan. They’ve also launched a whole host of new products in time for the festive season, including their new signature blend honey and some honey-based vinegars. Take a look at their website for more information here.

Chocolates of Glenshiel

If you go up to the north-west Highlands today, you’ll get a delicious surprise. Chocolates of Glenshiel have everything you could possibly need for any chocolate lovers in your family who are picky about the type of chocolate they eat. Be it the local selection, whisky selection, gin selection or a “surprise me” range, it’s worth giving their online shop the once over when choosing for your resident chocoholic.

Gordon and Durward’s festive hampers

Perth-based sweet company Gordon and Deward have something to suit all manner of sweet tooths, be it the chocoholics or the rock candy types. They have hampers galore on their website and some individually handmade and wrapped sweets that would make addition to hampers, stockings or even standalone treats. For more information, take a look at their website here.

B.A. Kerrigan’s sweet jars

Perth-based confectioners B.A. Kerrigan plays host to all types of sweets, including those that are a bit tricky to find in supermarkets and traditional high street shops. Though they don’t have any particularly festive sweets, their website has tonnes of jars filled to the brim with almost every sweet you could imagine. Take a look at their website here to find one that suits the tastebuds of your loved ones.

For the coffee drinkers…

Mhor Coffee’s Festive blend

We recently wrote about the family affair that is Perth-based Mhor Coffee and now we can reveal that they’ve launched their festive blend. For more information and for prices, take a look at their website here.

The Bean Shop’s Coffee Roast

Another Perth-based coffee roastery, The Bean Shop has launched its Christmas Blend, along with some other festive favourites, all of which are available to purchase on their website here.

Modern Standard coffee

Glenrothes-based Modern Standard coffee roasters have had a lot of success of late, after winning contracts to be the coffee suppliers to major London headquarters such as VISA, Channel 4 and even in worldwide Ole and Steen bakeries. They have so many different flavours to choose from and different roasts to try, there really isn’t any excuse not to have them on your list. Take a look at their online shop here, which includes mugs, their newly-launched hot chocolate and even some sweet treats.