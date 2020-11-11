Monday, December 21st 2020 Show Links
Perfect Food and Drink Gifts for Christmas

by DC Thomson Shop
November 11 2020, 5.50pm Updated: December 11 2020, 4.20pm
Taking a look at some ideal festive food and drink gifts for Christmas.

Continuing our countdown, today, we shine the spotlight on some of our finest food and drink gifts, all available to order just in time for Christmas!

Dean’s Traditional Delights Hamper

Beautifully presented, the Dean’s Traditional Delights Hamper features a classic range of Dean’s favourites.

Hamper highlights to look out for include Toasted Coconut Shortbread Rounds and Shortbread Mini Bites.

Dean’s Christmas Party Selection

The perfect selection to share with loved ones this Christmas, this party selection is the perfect way to spread some joy this approaching festive season.

Special mention to the Cranberry & Orange Shortbread Rounds, Cheddar Bites and Spiced Gingerbread Shortbread Square – all sure to get the party started!

Dean’s Steven Brown Art Collection

Featuring the iconic designs of Scots artist, Steven Brown, this beautiful gift includes three eye-catching keepsake tins filled with Dean’s original recipe shortbread.

Dean’s Divine Tin Collection

For many all over the country and indeed, the rest of the world, Dean’s shortbread is the true taste of Scotland.

A luxury collection beautifully combines traditional flavours with some new experiences including Black Forest Gateaux and Salted Caramel & Apple.

Dean’s Luxury Hamper

Readers seeking that extra bit of luxury, look no further than Dean’s Luxury Selection Hamper.

Enjoy a fantastic selection of signature products including all butter ‘Shorties’, Milk Chocolate & Honeycomb Shortbread and, new for 2020, a very special Mary McCoo Tin of shortbread rounds from Scots artist, Steven Brown.

Christmas Gin Collection

We have teamed up with The Gin Bothy, based in Angus, to offer their lovingly created and presented– The Gin Bothy Christmas Collection Box.

Containing four festive gins showing off a variety of local ingredients all on our doorstep, all included minis are hand-bottled and hand-batched in the Angus Glens, containing all-natural flavours with no additives or preservatives.

Auld Acquaintance Whisky

Good times call for great Whisky – what better way to savour those special moments than with a special, limited edition, dram?

Expertly intertwined by a Master Blender using some of the finest whiskies in Scotland, toast to acquaintances old and new this festive season with this very special dram indeed!

Leith Gin

Wonderfully crisp and smooth, you can’t go wrong with Leith Gin.

Carefully crafted using botanicals from all four corners of the globe, enjoy an exotic balance of citrus and juniper this fast-approaching festive season.

Christmas Mix Wine Gift (12 Bottles)

Beautifully presented in a wooden box, enjoy a fantastic collection of wine hailing from all over the world.

Ranging from South Africa’s Western Cape, to the foothills of Piedmont, Italy, and the heart of France, enjoy a mixture of 12 bottles of red, white wine and Prosecco, set to arrive just in time for Christmas.

Christmas Mix (2 Bottles)

A wonderful duo for readers that enjoy big flavours and to dine in style, enjoy the bright freshness of a Sauvignon Blanc and a Portuguese Red, both packed together in a stylish wooden box.

