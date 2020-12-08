24 Days of Christmas Giveaway: Win dinner, bed and breakfast at Trump Turnberry

Something went wrong - please try again later.

What better way to celebrate 2021 and a new year than with a luxurious staycation in Scotland.

This year has been a bit of a rollercoaster for many, and as a result, we’re all in need of a little R&R and lots of pampering.

For our eighth giveaway prize – and, remember, there’s a different prize every day from now until Christmas Eve – we’re giving one lucky individual the chance to win an overnight stay with dinner and breakfast the next morning at Trump Turnberry.

Experience a staycation like no other as the Luxury Collection Resort offers up a deluxe Oceanview guest room at the stunning hotel situated on the Ayrshire coast.

Indulge in the iconic hotel’s grandeur with an exquisite dinner, not to mention an excellently put-together breakfast the next morning, too.

Take in the fresh air while enjoying the surrounds of wonderful scenery with horse riding on the hotel’s very own beach, an indulgent spa where you can treat yourself to a range of treatments, exhilarating outdoor pursuits, and a championship golf course to book onto, too.

The prize is valid until December 31 2021

For more information on Trump Turnberry visit www.trumphotels.com/turnberry.