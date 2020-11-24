Great British Bake Off Final: Murray Chalmers delivers his verdict as Scot Peter Sawkins becomes youngest ever winner

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Food writer Murray watched the battle of the rolling pins from his ringside armchair as Peter went head-to-head with Laura Adlington and Dave Friday to emerge victorious as the first Scottish winner.

Jubilation! Lovely Scot, Peter, won!

Tonight’s final felt exciting, even as a two-man race. Hapless, hopeless Laura was really only there for the misfires, mess and misanthropy.

There is much talk of her being a survivor but even broken-biscuit Britain still aspires to an immaculate Victoria sponge and Laura just can’t bake. As she surveyed the first of many disasters she declared, “It’s a nightmare! What can I do?”, a reluctant admission that self-improvement wasn’t an option immediately available to her.

Dramatically, she then ran to the fridge and stuck her head in – perhaps hoping Boris Johnson would still be hiding there, eager to advise on monetising ineptitude and failure.

The technical challenge was walnut whirls, with Laura emerging from the fridge to declare that she was apparently on fire. Noel reappeared conversing with Mr Spoon, a self- indulgent nonsensical prop, hemispheres from Hamlet – although only a numbskull would praise Fielding as a fellow of infinite jest.

By now it seemed that sweet, unflappable Peter was certain to win but he lost out to Dave in the technical and suddenly looked vulnerable. The showstopper became crucial.

As the temperature rose so did passion – Dave got hit on by Matt and Noel, manically encouraging everyone to kiss the wooden spoon, a conduit of lust and possibly Covid. Even Prue, imperiously disguised as a technicolour quilt, seemed gooey before sexy Dave.

Matt announced he would like to be Dave’s baby, before remembering he was on national television and not a private chatline. Dave replied that he might feed Matt later and you could have stirred this cauldron of awkward tension with Mr Spoon himself, had Woodie not been so busy self-sanitising elsewhere.

Charming, talented, Scottish and young – Peter happily triumphed. Exceptionally nice guy, a worthy winner, and an emotional ending.

Believe Peter, believe! You truly deserve your success. ❤️❤️ #GBBO pic.twitter.com/1UZQOR1Wi6 — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) November 24, 2020

