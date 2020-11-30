Video: ‘Lamb is an asset we don’t use enough in Scotland’, says Tony Singh as he shares new curry recipe for St Andrews Day

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The celebrity chef is calling on the public to help make lamb the country’s national dish.

As he shares a recipe that blends both the tastes of Scotland with those of India, celebrity chef Tony Singh hopes to convince Scots that lamb is an ingredient worth using regularly.

To help do that, he’s teamed up with Quality Meat Scotland, the industry body which promotes the Scotch Beef PGI, Scotch Lamb PGI and Specially Selected Pork brands.

Tony has created a lamb curry, marinated in Raan Masaledar spices with a masala sauce infused with Tomatin cask strength malt whisky and a cheesy Bombay Aloo.

And he believes that in Scotland, we are overlooking one of the finest assets in a natural larder that’s increasingly admired around the world.

He says: “I’ve always loved lamb – it’s a great product it’s been going for centuries here in Scotland, they’ve got so many generations of farmers that do it but we don’t make enough of this amazing produce.

“The whole campaign is to get people to understand it’s a great product – it’s regional, it’s seasonal… the welfare of the animal is paramount to these farmers and it’s just a fantastic product.

“We don’t seem to get it. There’s lots of press out there against red meat – I think that’s one of the things that we’re trying to ingest, that red meat is good for a balanced diet. It’s fantastic, so we’re looking at that.

“It’s an asset that we don’t use because people don’t think it’s versatile and it’s either roasts or stovies. If you go around the world, lamb is used in so many ways, from slow pulled, to baked, to curries – it’s a staple part of Scotland’s agricultural sustainability as well.

“It’s a fantastic product and the whole thing about looking after the animals that we do eat, whether it’s beef, chicken or lamb, is very much in my thought… when it’s Scotch lamb and has the PGI label, you know it’s been looked after well.”

Tony Singh MBE’s Scotch Lamb PGI leg steak curry

Marinated in Raan Masaledar spices with a masala sauce infused with Tomatin Cask Strength Malt whisky and a cheesy Bombay Aloo.

(Serves 6)

Ingredients

6 x 200g boneless Scottish Lamb Leg Steaks

100g peeled garlic

100g peeled fresh ginger

4 fresh red or green chillies

175g of thick Greek style yogurt

2 tsp of ground cumin

4 tsp of coriander seeds

½ tsp of chilli powder

¼ tsp of turmeric

1 tsp of salt

1 tsp of garam masala

2 tbsp of vegetable oil

8 green cardamom pods

1 inch stick of cinnamon

10 black peppercorns

75 ml Tomatin Cask Strength Malt

Method

To marinate:

Toast all the dry spices together in a small pan over a medium heat until aromatic – make sure you keep moving the spices around. Grind spices, then mix with whisky. Blend oil with ginger, garlic, fresh chillies, yoghurt, and salt. Mix in the whisky and spices. Make punctures into the leg steaks and rub the mix all over. Leave these to marinate for at least 24 hours – the longer the better.

To cook:

Pre heat your grill on full. Place the lamb steaks on an oven proof tray and drizzle in oil, cook on each side for six minutes without touching. Cover with tin foil and leave to rest for six minutes, slice and serve with Raan sauce and Bombay Gratin.

Raan Sauce

Ingredients

½ kg finely sliced red onion

3 tbsp Scottish rapeseed oil

3 tsp garam masala

¼ tsp turmeric

1 tin chopped tomatoes

60g garlic puree

60g ginger paste

2 chopped bird eye chilis

1 litre Lamb bouillon or stock cubes

Method

Mix all dry spice powders in 100ml of water Heat the oil and then brown the onions. Then add ginger and garlic and then let it chill. Add the spices, stock, tomatoes and cook on a medium heat, until the oil splits on top. Blend them together, pour in a pan, then bring to the boil, seasoning where necessary. Pour over Scotch Lamb leg steaks and cheesy Bombay Aloo.

Bombay Potato Gratin

Ingredients

30g ginger, grated

4 garlic cloves finely chopped

½ tin of chopped tomatoes

200ml water

800g new potatoes, washed, unpeeled and sliced to about ½ cm thick, and keep them in water to stop them from going black

3 tbsp sunflower oil

1 large white onion, thinly sliced

2 red or green chillies chopped with seeds

2 tsp garam masala

½ tsp turmeric

50g washed and chopped coriander

100g strong Scottish cheddar, grated

70g dry white breadcrumbs

Freshly ground black pepper

Method