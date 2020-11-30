Three ways with bread: A recipe for breakfast, lunch and dessert

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Whether you have a sweet tooth or a savoury tooth, there’s a bread recipe to suit you.

Bread is one of the staple foods of our diet but that doesn’t mean it needs to be boring – there are so many ways we can liven it up for any meal of the day.

Take a look at the recipes below, for bread and butter pudding, eggy bread and French radish sandwiches.

Arctic Caramel Bread and Butter Pudding

(Serves 4-6)

Ingredients

45g butter

10 slices raisin bread

3 eggs

300ml double cream

1 carton Arctic Iced Caramel Coffee

3tbsp demerara sugar

Method

Butter the raisin bread and cut the slices in half, diagonally. Lay the slices in an ovenproof baking dish so that the corners overlap. Beat the eggs in a bowl or large jug with the cream and Arctic coffee until well combined. Pour over the bread. Heat the oven to 180C (160C fan) and allow the pudding to soak while the oven comes up to temperature. Sprinkle the sugar, thickly, over the top and bake for 35-40 minutes so that the centre of the pudding has a wobble but there’s no runny liquid. Serve with extra pouring cream.

Recipe from arcticicedcoffee.co.uk

Eggy Bread with Creamy Mushrooms and Crispy Shallots

(Serves 2)

Ingredients

For the crispy shallots:

2 echalion shallots

4 tbsp rapeseed oil

For the eggy bread:

2 free range eggs

3 tbsp milk

4 slices thick-cut bread, we used white bloomer

Rapeseed oil for frying

240g mixed mushrooms, sliced

1 tsp mixed herbs

1 tsp wholegrain mustard

1 large tbsp cream cheese

Sea salt and cracked black pepper

Method

Start by making the crispy shallots. Peel and thinly slice the shallots before separating the slices into thin rings. Heat the oil in a pan until hot – test by place a small bit of bread into the oil, it is ready when it sizzles as soon as hitting the oil. Carefully sprinkle the shallots into the oil and fry for two to three minutes until golden. Use a spatula to move the shallot pieces in the oil to ensure they crisp evenly. Use a slotted spoon to remove from the oil and drain the shallots on piece of kitchen paper. Set aside until ready to serve – they will crisp up further once cooled. In a shallow dish, whisk together the eggs and 2 tbsp of milk, season with a little salt and pepper. Place the bread slices in the egg mixture, turning over to ensure both sides are covered in the egg. Allow to sit for two to three minutes until the bread has totally absorbed the egg mixture. Heat a dash of oil in a non-stick frying pan and carefully lay the soaked bread into the pan. Fry for three to four minutes until golden and crispy before flipping and repeating on the other side. Place the cooked bread on a lined baking tray and place in a warm oven while you make the mushrooms. Heat a little more oil in the pan before adding the mushrooms. Fry for three to four minutes until browned – try not to move the mushrooms too much as this will help them to caramelise. Sprinkle in the mixed herbs and a sprinkling of salt and pepper. Stir through the mustard, cream cheese and remaining milk to create a thick, creamy sauce that coats the mushrooms. Remove the bread from the oven, place on two plates and spoon over the creamy mushrooms. Finish with the crispy shallots and a final crack of black pepper.

Recipe from ukshallot.com

French radish sandwich

(Serves 1)

Ingredients

3-4 radishes or French breakfast radishes

1 small French baguette

1 tbsp soft cheese

Handful of lamb’s lettuce

Method

Slice the radishes. Cut the baguette in half. Spread the bottom half of the bread with soft cheese, lay the radish slices on top and add the lamb’s lettuce before adding the top half of the bread.

Recipe from loveradish.co.uk

