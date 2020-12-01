24 Days of Christmas Giveaway: Win Christmas dinner for up to six people from Meet the Meat

If you haven’t got your Christmas dinner organised yet, this prize may be the perfect one for you…
Your Christmas could be off to the best start with the first of 24 prizes we have up for grabs to give away this December.
Giving readers the opportunity to bag an outstanding prize every day, we will reveal each prize daily at noon, and you’ll have 24 hours to enter to be in with the chance of winning.
To kick off the celebrations, Meet the Meat, which is based in Cove and Banchory in the north-east, is giving one lucky Press and Journal or Courier reader the chance to win Christmas dinner for up to six people.
From a boneless turkey breast roast and your choice of Scotch beef silverside or ham joint, sized perfectly to the numbers you’re feeding (with enough for leftovers), to all your favourite trimmings including pigs in blankets, stuffing, vegetables, Yorkshire puddings, gravy and the sauces you’ll need, this is one prize you won’t want to miss out on.
Here’s what is included:
- Bacon topped turkey breast joint
- Your choice of Silverside of Ham to roast alongside
- 6 chipolatas, 2 stuffing balls and 3 pigs in blankets
- 2 Yorkshire puddings
- Brussels sprouts and carrots
- Potatoes for roasting
- Luxury Atkins & Potts gravy sachets
- Goose fat for your roast potatoes
- Cranberry sauce
For your chance to win this delicious prize which will go down a storm on Christmas Day, enter your details in the form below.
We’ll only use your details to run the competition and deliver the prize if you win. Further information on everything that is included can be found here and the maximum value would be £95.70.
To enter:
