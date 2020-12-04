Comfort Food Friday: Roast North Sea cod with a smoked haddock chowder

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Smoked haddock chowder is one of my favourites to cook at home. Turn a rich tasty chowder into a restaurant quality main course with the addition of a piece of beautifully roasted cod fillet.

At The Seafood Ristorante in St Andrews, the team source all of their smoked haddock from David Lowrie Fish Merchants in St Monans, Anstruther.

They stock a massive range of dayboat fish and shellfish from all of Scotland’s shores and the quality is unbelievable.

As a result, they set up a new shop during lockdown to supply the public with high quality fish, and intend to keep it going post coronavirus.

The rapeseed oil I use in this recipe is Scottish cold pressed rapeseed oil produced by Summer Harvest at Ferneyfold Farm near Crieff in Perthshire.

Roast North Sea Cod with a Smoked Haddock Chowder

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

4 fillets of Cod, skinned

50g butter

Scottish cold pressed rapeseed oil (e.g. Summer Harvest, Perthshire)

50g butter

rapeseed oil

1 onion, diced

2 celery sticks, diced

2 leeks, diced and washed

1 garlic clove, minced

100g smoked bacon lardons

100ml white wine

300ml fish stock

300ml whole milk

300ml double cream

2 potatoes, peeled and diced

150g sweetcorn

250g smoked haddock, diced

30g chives, finely chopped

100g spinach

Rapeseed oil

Salt & pepper

Method

Start by making the chowder. Heat a little rapeseed oil in a large heavy bottomed pan, add the butter and sweat the onion, leek, celery and smoked bacon for 5 minutes over a medium heat. Add the white wine and reduce by half, repeat this process with the fish stock. once reduced add the cream, milk, potato and sweetcorn and simmer for 10 minutes. After the 10 minutes add the smoked haddock and cook for a further 2 minutes, finish with chives and season to taste. Now we can roast the cod. Heat a little rapeseed oil in a frying pan and cook the cod skin side down for 3-4 minutes so it’s nice and golden. Add the butter so its foaming and turn the cod whilst basting in butter for a further 2 minutes and finish with the lemon. Lightly wilt the spinach in a hot pan for one minute. To plate we put a ring of spinach in the middle of the bowl, chowder all around the spinach and the roasted cod on top of the spinach.

