24 Days of Christmas Giveaway: Win an Isle of Harris gift set with two hand-blown martini glasses

These elegant hand-blown glasses would be perfect for sipping on your favourite gin…

It’s day five of our Christmas Giveaway and while there’s no gold rings in sight, we’ve got something all the gin lovers out there will love.

We’re giving one lucky winner the chance to win this Isle of Harris gift set with two hand-blown martini glasses.

Isle of Harris has been one of top Scottish gins since launching and has continued to keep consumers on their toes with the launch of their new ceilidh bottle.

However, this martini set, which was made in collaboration with Wrześniak Glassworks have been carefully crafted to ensure a sophisticated serving.

Each of these glassware pieces is unique, having been hand-blown, shaped and polished in a traditional fashion.

The gently rippled contours and classic v-shape styling provides a beautiful and tactile way to complement a tipple of gin.

Presented as a pair within a bespoke gift box, photographic print and accompanied by suggested serves, this is the ideal glass from which to enjoy a timeless martini.

For more information on Isle of Harris Distillery visit www.harrisdistillery.com.

*Please note, this prize does not include a bottle of gin.