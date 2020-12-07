24 Days of Christmas Giveaway: Win a meal for two at The Three Chimneys on the Isle of Skye

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Dine in the world-renowned restaurant which showcases the best produce the Isle of Skye has to offer…

There are no Monday blues here as we have a spectacular prize which one lucky individual will be able to treat their tastebuds to in the coming months.

Offering up a meal for two at The Three Chimneys, this prize, which is a £50 voucher, will allow you to tuck into some of the delights the skilled culinary team provide in a stunning setting.

Serving up the best of Skye’s land and sea, the restaurant at Colbost is based within an original croft house and is renowned for serving inspirational dishes that optimise the richness and variety of Scotland’s natural larder, including wood-fired Skye red deer and roast partridge.

Owned by The Wee Hotel Company, the boutique hotel collection is embracing its growing reputation for offering Scotland’s cosiest guest retreats by launching a series of “Wee Winter Breaks” in Skye and Argyll.

Guests are now being enticed to these unique coastal venues with an emphasis on authenticity, the magic of Scottish food and ingredients, hospitality and a warm welcome.

As the cold winter nights draw in, The Wee Hotel Company is already stoking up its real log fires, preparing its heart-warming winter menus and plumping up its pillows for travellers in search of a seasonally snug, wee winter getaway.

Skye and Argyll’s dark winter skies offer some of Scotland’s finest star-gazing opportunities, as well as the chance for some lucky visitors to witness the Northern Lights. Guests can also catch of glimpse of local wildlife during frosty morning walks, including sea otters, seals, hares, oyster catchers, guillemots and sea eagles.

The Wee Hotel Company team and local experts are on hand to offer top tips and guided walks to help guests make the most of the winter wonderland in Argyll and Skye as part of a “Wee Winter Break”.

After an exhilarating winter walk, guests can relax in the Finnish sauna at The Pierhouse or enjoy a choice of relaxation, therapeutic, aromatherapy or sports massage treatments in the comfort of their own room.

The prize is valid until the end of February 2021.

For more information on The Three Chimneys visit www.threechimneys.co.uk

*Please note, the £50 voucher does not include drinks.