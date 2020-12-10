From festive burritos to eggnog Americanos, the local venues serving Christmas with a twist

Something went wrong - please try again later.

From festive dinner menus to cracking Christmas cocktails, businesses across Courier Country are gearing up to provide an amazing Yuletide offering.

Whether you’re heading out to meet a friend for Christmas lunch or you’re catching up with a colleague over festive drinks, there’s so much to be enjoyed this period, with businesses across the region ready to deliver lashings of festive cheer.

And although Christmas may be a little different for many this year, restaurants, bars and businesses in the area are determined to make the most of the celebrations, launching festive food and drink menus, not to mention specials and limited edition bakes.

Here, we uncover some of those firms offering up something rather special this Christmas…

Christmas Dinner

The Townhouse Hotel – Arbroath

Offering up an extensive Christmas menu, there’s bound to be something to suit all tastes at The Townhouse Hotel this December. Toast the festivities with a three-course Christmas dinner and get your household together for your first turkey dinner of the year.

You have until December 23 to try its festive offering out.

Taza – Dundee

Decked out in Christmas decorations, Taza, an Indian buffet restaurant, is not only a great place to visit for a festive meal this December, but is also offering customers the chance to order Christmas dinner for the big day itself.

Let the chefs at the restaurant take the stress of cooking out of your day. Click “today’s special” on the website to place your order which includes steak pie, turkey, roast beef, Yorkshire puddings, roast potatoes, steamed vegetables and gravy for £11.95 per person. Collection and delivery is available and orders must be placed by December 15.

If you fancy heading out on Christmas Day instead, the eatery is also serving up a three-course meal with a choice of Indian of traditional Christmas food to enjoy for main. You can view the menu here. Adults are priced at £37.00 while under-13s are £18.99 per person.

Xmas Day Dinner takeaway It’s almost that time of the year 🎊🎄🎊🎄Taza is here to make your Christmas Day easy for you so you can spend more time with your family and less time on cooking. Xmas Day Dinner is now available to Pre-order on www.Taza.co.uk in “Today’s Special”. 🍲For £11.95 you will receiv e Steak Pie, Turkey, Roast Beef, Yorkshire puddings, Roast potatoes, Steamed Vegetables & Gravy🍲Collection & Delivery available. Orders must be in and paid for by 15th Dec. Posted by Taza Indian Buffet Restaurant Dundee on Tuesday, December 1, 2020

Invercarse Hotel – Dundee

As well as running a festive menu throughout December and a Christmas Day lunch menu priced at £49 per adult, Invercarse Hotel in Dundee has also launched its festive lunch boxes which you can enjoy in the comforts of your own home.

At £20 per person the three-course lunch can be adapted to suit the numbers in your household, making for a great way to get in the festive mood with your loved ones.

Order by noon the day before and the hotel’s chefs will have it ready for you to pick up the next day. You can order by calling 01382 669231.

UPDATE: Our take away festive lunch box is not just for Christmas Day.You can now order a festive lunch to take away… Posted by Invercarse Hotel on Thursday, November 26, 2020

El Tajin at Home – Montrose

Put a Mexican twist on this year’s festive menu with the team at El Tajin at Home. Featuring a range of authentic Mexican dishes with some delightful festive flavours added into the mix. This menu not only allows you to pick and choose what you like, but will even possibly introduce your family to a whole new style of cooking.

Dishes are priced individually and can be delivered to your door.

The WeeCOOK Kitchen – Carnoustie

Whether you want to sit in or takeaway, the team at The WeeCOOK Kitchen in Carnoustie have you covered. Launching their new turkey dinner offering, the festive menu has already proven to be a big hit over the past two weeks.

Coming with all of the trimmings, if you order this dish as part of the festive menu you’ll also get a Christmas cracker and some complimentary tablet, too!

Booking or pre-ordering is recommended to guarantee availability and can be done so my calling the venue on 01382533671.

The WeeCOOK Kitchen is also serving up a range of delicious pies including flavours such as chicken, cranberry and brie, mince and tatties, black pudding, blue cheese and onion marmalade, hot pig and stilton and more. The best part? You can bag three for a tenner meaning you can easily freeze them and enjoy them on Christmas Day.

The Fort Hotel – Broughy Ferry

If you’re looking to get into the festive spirit look no further than The Fort Hotel‘s Christmas outdoor gardens. Decked out with decorations, this is the perfect place to enjoy a warm drink, or even a turkey dinner.

Launching a three-course festive menu which is running alongside the regular menu, you can choose whether you want a full or half portion of traditional turkey for main, and pick between black forest trifle and Christmas cheesecake for dessert.

You can book your reservation here.

After many weeks our gardens are now complete and praying for tier 2 🙏🎁🎅🏻 Posted by The Fort Hotel on Sunday, December 6, 2020

Festive specials…

The West House – Dundee

If you’re on the lookout for indulging in something quite different this festive season why not head to The West House in Dundee and try out a Christmas burrito? You could always put the cranberry mini quiches or the pigs in blankets pizza to the test if that doesn’t take your fancy?

They’re also serving up delicious flavoured hot chocolates including a chocolate orange number! And there’s festive afternoon tea available as well.

Introducing our FESTIVE MENU ✨🎄Our loyal customers know we always make a few festive twists on our menu and this year is… Posted by The West House on Friday, December 4, 2020

Festive drinks

Henry’s Coffee House – Dundee

Fancy a hug in a mug? Then be sure to head to Henry’s Coffee House as they are offering up mulled spiced tea and an eggnog Americano. There’s also a gingerbread latte, mint and orange hot chocolate and a mint and orange mocha to get your lips around.

✨Special introduction ✨Stay warm this season with these beautiful additional Christmas treats !!💫🎄Mulled Spiced Tea 🎄… Posted by Henry's Coffee House on Friday, November 27, 2020

The Selkie – Dundee

When it comes to pure indulgence, be sure to check out The Selkie‘s new festive hot chocolate range.

As well as a Ferrero Rocher version you’ll also find a black forest flavour and Crunchie, too. Did we mention they also serve up some pretty impressive home bakes?

Sweet treats

Cardo Restaurant – Perth

For those with a sweet tooth, be sure to pop into Cardo Restaurant for some delicious macarons. The venue has launched a range of new flavours including gin and tonic and pistachio and black cherry.

As well as tasty treats, Cardo Restaurant also has a festive box available for people to enjoy at home. The box includes a fig and walnut loaf, a three-course meal and a festive macaron per person, too. A box for one is £23, for two is priced at £45 and for four it is £85.

The boxes are available for collection or delivery and you can find the menu here.

They are back! 🎄🎄🎄Our Festive Macarons flavoured Gin & Tonic 🍸and Pistachio & Blackcherry 🍒And just a reminder: our… Posted by Cardo Restaurant on Sunday, December 6, 2020

Murton Farm, Tearoom and Nature Reserve – Forfar

Treat your loved ones to something sweet this festive period with a trip to Murton Farm, Tearoom and Nature Reserve for some fabulous fancies.

With a range of homemade cakes, traybakes, sponges, loaves and scones available, there’s something to suit all tastes – there’s also gluten-free bakes available, too.

You can also treat yourself to some of the business’s homemade bagged fudge and tablet while you’re there putting their “cakeaway” service to the test.

Jessie’s Kitchen – Broughty Ferry

From their famous Santa belt cake to candy cane mint slices, not to mention an orange slice, gingerbread scones, gingerbread Christmas tree cake, coconut Bounty and raspberry slices, Jessie’s Kitchen has all your festive baked good needs covered.

They are also offering a festive afternoon tea as well, giving guests the chance to indulge in a range of goodies at the premises or in their homes. To book a table click here, or find out more about the afternoon tea offering here.

