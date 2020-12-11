Table Talk: The Christmas dinner disasters that had us weeping into our figgy pudding

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Food and Drink Newsletter.

For brilliant recipes, the best of local produce, fresh ideas and insight, subscribe to our weekly Food and Drink Newsletter.

In this week’s vodcast, the food and drink team reveal the festive follies that had them reaching for the Port.

When it comes to cooking Christmas dinner there are so many things to remember; from timing your veg, to turning your roast potatoes, basting the turkey, putting your pudding on to steam… it’s no wonder so many of us find it stressful.

It also might not surprise you to hear that on the food and drink team, we’ve had our fair share of festive food disasters. In this week’s vodcast, we relive the ghosts of Christmases past – largely for your entertainment.

And, as always, we also take a look at some of the food and drink produce we’ve been enjoying lately, from locally-made gins and liquors to some surprisingly good stollen.

More on this week’s topics…