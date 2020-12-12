Brunch box: Festive waffle bites you’ll devour in seconds

Something went wrong - please try again later.

They may only be bitesize but they’re certainly delicious and we have no doubt you’ll be using this breakfast recipe for years to come.

Breakfast is often the meal that’s not really thought too much about over the festive season as Christmas lunch and dinner are usually the ones that get the most focus. But that will soon change once you’ve made these delicious waffle bites.

We also know that the eating of these will take seconds and you’ll likely find yourself whipping up another batch for the next day.

Festive waffle bites

(Serves 4-6)

Ingredients

125g plain flour

½ tsp bicarbonate of soda

½ tsp salt

230ml buttermilk

1 egg

A few drops of vegetable oil

80g medium-fat soft cheese

80g mature Cheddar, finely grated

1 fig, sliced into 8

100g red pepper houmous

A few cucumber slices

30g roasted peppers, from a jar

Herb sprigs, to garnish

Method

Sift the flour, bicarbonate of soda and salt into a large bowl. Add the buttermilk and egg and beat with a whisk to make a smooth batter. Leave to stand for 20 minutes. Brush a waffle pan or waffle iron with vegetable oil. Add about 2 tbsp batter to each waffle section and cook for one to two until the underneath is golden brown. Turn over to cook the other side. Repeat to make 4 waffles. Cool. Cut each waffle into four. Mix the soft cheese and Cheddar together and use to top half the waffle pieces, placing a piece of fig on top. Top the rest of the waffles with houmous, cucumber slices and strips of roasted red pepper. Garnish with herb sprigs then serve.

Recipe courtesy of Your Best Ever Christmas Magazine, packed full of Christmas tips and ideas.

