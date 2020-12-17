Craig Wilson’s Christmas Cracker: How to make the Kilted Chef’s mum’s brilliant broth

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Kilted Chef is often delighting us with recipes and cook-alongs on his social media pages but this time he has let us in on one of his favourite meals to have on Christmas Day – his mum’s homemade broth.

What is more special than mum’s home cooking, especially at Christmas time? Well Craig Wilson, also known as The Kilted Chef, from Eat on The Green in Udny Green thinks there’s nothing better at Christmas than his own mum’s Scotch broth.

With seasonal vegetables and not much supervision required, Mum’s Scotch Broth is the perfect antidote for when it’s cold outside.

Craig says: “I’m sharing a recipe that I grew up with on Christmas Day – it simply had to be mum’s broth with a warm J.G. Ross buttery. Very simple, honest ingredients – mum always used split pea and barley, not the broth mix.”

Taking on the challenge to impress his mum using one of her own recipes, Craig’s Christmas Cracker is one that you can quite easily make at home, using his tutorial above.

For more in this series, take a look at our previous Christmas Crackers from Carina Contini, Barry Bryson and Colin Lyall.

Mum’s Scotch Broth

Ingredients

150g each pulses yellow split peas and barley

1 medium onion, diced

200g carrots, chopped

200g neeps, chopped

200g short thick rib beef

1 ltr stock

Salt and white pepper

150g leek, chopped

Bunch parsley, chopped

Method