Craig Wilson’s Christmas Cracker: How to make the Kilted Chef’s mum’s brilliant broth

The Kilted Chef is often delighting us with recipes and cook-alongs on his social media pages but this time he has let us in on one of his favourite meals to have on Christmas Day – his mum’s homemade broth.
What is more special than mum’s home cooking, especially at Christmas time? Well Craig Wilson, also known as The Kilted Chef, from Eat on The Green in Udny Green thinks there’s nothing better at Christmas than his own mum’s Scotch broth.
With seasonal vegetables and not much supervision required, Mum’s Scotch Broth is the perfect antidote for when it’s cold outside.
Craig says: “I’m sharing a recipe that I grew up with on Christmas Day – it simply had to be mum’s broth with a warm J.G. Ross buttery. Very simple, honest ingredients – mum always used split pea and barley, not the broth mix.”
Taking on the challenge to impress his mum using one of her own recipes, Craig’s Christmas Cracker is one that you can quite easily make at home, using his tutorial above.
For more in this series, take a look at our previous Christmas Crackers from Carina Contini, Barry Bryson and Colin Lyall.
Mum’s Scotch Broth
Ingredients
- 150g each pulses yellow split peas and barley
- 1 medium onion, diced
- 200g carrots, chopped
- 200g neeps, chopped
- 200g short thick rib beef
- 1 ltr stock
- Salt and white pepper
- 150g leek, chopped
- Bunch parsley, chopped
Method
- Pour 1 litre of stock into a pan, add the chopped onion, short thick rib of beef and all of the pulses. Boil on a high heat for around 45 minutes to an hour and skim the water as the pulses and the beef cooks.
- Add the carrots and the neeps and simmer for a further 25-30 minutes.
- Season with salt and white pepper, make sure you taste to check the flavour, then put in the leeks and cook for a further 10-15 minutes.
- Finally add the chopped parsley and serve.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Courier
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe