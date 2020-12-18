Michael Leathley’s Christmas Cracker: Learn how to cook a delicious lobster dish for your festive feast

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Food and Drink Newsletter.

For brilliant recipes, the best of local produce, fresh ideas and insight, subscribe to our weekly Food and Drink Newsletter.

The head chef at The Pierhouse Hotel & Seafood Restaurant in Port Appin shares his recipe for poached lobster with saffron yogurt, pomegranate and burnt clementine salsa.

In a Christmas that’s destined to be a little bit smaller than usual, there’s an opportunity to venture away from the traditional and try something a little different.

While lobster might seem an ambitious dish to try to pull off, this recipe from Michael Leathley, head chef at The Pierhouse Hotel and Restaurant, sets out how to cook, prepare and serve in style.

It makes for a refreshing and luxurious dish with vibrant colours to celebrate the festive season, and is the latest in our series of Christmas Cracker recipes from chefs in Scotland.

Poached Lobster, Saffron Yogurt, Pomegranate & Burnt Clementine Salsa

Serves 2 (depending on the size of your lobster)

Ingredients

For the lobster:

A 500g lobster

1 bouquet garni

1 rib of celery, halved

Handful of fresh thyme

Handful of flat leaf parsley, including stalks

1 tsp black peppercorns

1 leek (white part only), split lengthways

1 onion, peeled and roughly chopped

Olive oil

For the saffron yoghurt:

Small pinch of saffron

15ml warm water

200ml natural yoghurt

1 garlic clove, crushed

50ml lemon juice

50ml olive oil

For the pomegranate and burnt clementine salsa:

1 pomegranate, peeled and seeded

4 clementine, peeled and segmented

1 banana shallot, finely chopped

1 red chilli, finely chopped

Handful of fresh coriander, roughly chopped

Method