24 Days of Christmas Giveaway: Win a meal for two at The Pierhouse on the Isle of Skye

Best known for its outstanding seafood offering, foodies are in for a treat if they win this giveaway prize.

If you adore fresh, delicious seafood and are looking to plan your next visit to a gorgeous restaurant, then this is the prize for you.

The Pierhouse Hotel and seafood restaurant is giving one lucky reader the opportunity to win a meal for two in its restaurant to the value of £50 (excluding drinks).

Owned by The Wee Hotel Company, the boutique hotel collection is embracing its growing reputation for offering Scotland’s cosiest guest retreats by launching a series of “Wee Winter Breaks” in in Skye and Argyll.

Guests are now being enticed to the unique coastal venues with an emphasis on authenticity, the magic of Scottish food and ingredients, hospitality and a warm welcome.

As the cold winter nights draw in, The Wee Hotel Company is already stoking up its real log fires, preparing its heart-warming winter menus and plumping up its pillows for travellers in search of a seasonally snug, wee winter getaway.

Skye and Argyll’s dark winter skies offer some of Scotland’s finest star-gazing opportunities, as well as the chance for some lucky visitors to witness the Northern Lights. Guests can also catch of glimpse of local wildlife during frosty morning walks, including sea otters, seals, hares, oyster catchers, guillemots and sea eagles.

The Wee Hotel Company team and local experts are on hand to offer top tips and guided walks to help guests make the most of the winter wonderland in Argyll and Skye as part of a “Wee Winter Break”.

After an exhilarating winter walk, guests can relax in the Finnish sauna at The Pierhouse or enjoy a choice of relaxation, therapeutic, aromatherapy or sports massage treatments in the comfort of their own room.

Serving the best of Skye’s seafood The Pierhouse on the shores of Loch Linnhe serves up inspirational dishes that optimise the richness and variety of Scotland’s natural larder.

The restaurant boasts breath-taking views to the islands of Lismore and Mull and is one of Argyll’s most idyllic and romantic destinations.

And menus include the freshest langoustines and mussels harvested from Loch Linnhe and Loch Etive, as well as fine handpicked oysters from the oyster beds of Loch Creran.

For more information on ‘Wee Winter Breaks’ at The Pierhouse Hotel or to make a booking, call 01631 730302, email reservations@pierhousehotel.co.uk or visit www.pierhousehotel.co.uk.