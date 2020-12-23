24 Days of Christmas Giveaway: Win an overnight stay for two with dinner and breakfast at Meldrum House Country Hotel in Aberdeenshire

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Retreat to the north-east for a much-needed luxury break to kickstart 2021 in a luxurious way.

Tucked away in the picturesque Aberdeenshire countryside lies the award-winning Meldrum House Country Hotel.

One of Scotland’s finest hotels, the venue, situated in Oldmeldrum, combines centuries of history with the latest in luxury.

The winner of today’s giveaway will enjoy an overnight stay for two with dinner, bed and breakfast the next morning.

From their opulent dining domes situated on the lawn of the premises where you can cosy up for lunch, afternoon or dinner, to a golf course, Highland cows and more, there’s plenty to indulge in at Meldrum House.

As well as dining in one of their domes, guests can also treat themselves to a delectable dinner indoors, with a range of private dining options available.

From scallops, chicken satay, ham hock terrine and more, to 24-hour slow cooked beef shin, blackened cod and a range of vegetarian dishes, not forgetting the sweet selection which features creme brulee, limoncello lemon tart and sticky toffee pudding to name only a few, there are plenty of tasty choices for dinner.

There are also plenty of traditional Scottish items on the breakfast menu, too.

For your chance to win this luxurious overnight stay, enter your details into the form below by noon tomorrow (Thursday December 24).

We’ll only use your information for entry into the competition and delivery of the prize if you win.

The prize is only available to those over 18 years of age and booking is subject to availability. Dates available exclude Christmas, New Year and Valentine’s Day.

The menus are subject to change and the prize is valid until April 2021.

