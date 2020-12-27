Recipe: Bring in the bells with this warming hot toddy with a kick

Something went wrong - please try again later.

If you’re looking for a tipple or two to enjoy throughout the festivities, these whisky drinks are perfect to warm you up.

The festive season is in full swing and there’s plenty of time to enjoy a drink or two virtually with friends and family before Hogmanay.

Scottish whisky brand Johnnie Walker, which celebrated its 200th anniversary this year, has a host of cocktail inspiration guaranteed to keep you in the festive spirit.

From a warming Hot Toddy which is perfect for the colder nights, to a timeless nightcap like an Old Fashioned, not to mention a twist on a traditional Hot Toddy, too, each are easy to make in the comfort of your own home and can be done so in just a few simple steps.

And, they’re the perfect way to bring in the bells if you like to do so with a dram in hand.

Follow the easy recipes below to make these delicious winter warmers.

Hot Toddy

Ingredients

35ml John Walker & Sons Celebratory Blend

15ml Creme de cassis

10ml lemon juice

1 sugar cube

100ml hot water

Method

Simply add all of the ingredients to pan and warm on the stove, stirring gently over a medium to high heat (be careful not to boil the liquid). Serve in your favourite Christmas mug and cosy up at home

Festive Old Fashioned

Ingredients

50ml Johnnie Walker Black Label

10ml honey water

Dash of vanilla bitters

Method

Create your honey water by diluting one part honey with one part warm water. Combine all of the ingredients and stir over ice. Simply serve in a rocks glass over a few cubes of ice, garnishing with a slice of orange.

Top tip: Squeeze the orange peel and run over the rim of the glass to release all of its natural oils, adding to the Christmas scent.

Hot Spiced Apple

Ingredients

35ml John Walker & Sons Celebratory Blend

50ml Apple juice

Spoon of sugar

Spoon of honey

Winter spices (cinnamon, nutmeg and ginger work well)

Squeeze of lemon

50ml hot water

Method