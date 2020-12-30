Midweek meal: Cook up a storm with this tequila and lime steak recipe

Something went wrong - please try again later.

If you’re at a loss for something to eat that doesn’t involve Christmas leftovers, try this tequila-infused steak recipe out for size.

The week between Christmas and New Year often feels a bit discombobulating, particularly when it comes to what to eat.

We do have leftovers but by the time it comes to December 30, those have either run out or we’re at the stage where we never want to see turkey again.

So it’s usually about now, before the shops close for the new year, that we go in search of something quick, easy and fulfilling, that’s also a treat for this time of year.

Therefore, the recipe below from Quality Meat Scotland (QMS), is sure to satisfy and tingle the taste buds as we get ready to welcome in the new year.

PGI steak with tequila and lime

(Serves 2)

Ingredients

2 x 200g Scotch Beef PGI bavette or rump steaks

1 tbsp olive oil

Salt and freshly ground pepper

For the marinade:

Zest and juice of 1 lime

50ml extra virgin olive oil

1 tsp sea salt flakes

4 cloves garlic, peeled and roughly smashed

30g fresh coriander, finely chopped including the stems

50ml tequila (optional)

Method

In a large bowl, combine all the marinade ingredients and set to one side. Preheat a griddle pan or a frying pan until it is piping hot. Rub each steak with olive oil and season well with salt and pepper on each side. For a medium-cooked steak, cook each steak for four minutes on either side. Once the steaks are cooked place them in the marinade allowing the steaks to rest. Turn the steaks over after five minutes in the marinade to ensure the moisture is evenly distributed throughout. Marinate for another five minutes. Remove the steak from the marinade and slice them. Serve with tortillas, salsa, guacamole and chargrilled sweetcorn.

Recipe courtesy of scotchkitchen.com

