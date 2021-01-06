Midweek Meal: Stay warm with the Hairy Bikers’ winter soup recipe

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Food and Drink Newsletter.

For brilliant recipes, the best of local produce, fresh ideas and insight, subscribe to our weekly Food and Drink Newsletter.

A wholesome and hearty soup using seasonal vegetables is just what’s needed when it’s cold outside.

At this time of year, there’s nothing more warming than a hearty soup that feeds the soul and this recipe from the Hairy Bikers is one that ticks all the boxes.

Using seasonal veggies and a really easy way for making dumplings, this wholesome soup is sure to become one of your winter favourites.

For more recipe ideas and for more inspiration for what to cook during the week, take a look at the previous recipes in this series here.

Winter vegetable soup with dumplings

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

2 tbsp olive oil 1 onion, finely chopped

1 celery stick, finely chopped

600g root vegetables, such as carrots, parsnips, swede, turnips, celeriac and potatoes, sliced or diced

150g beetroot (100g peeled and diced, 50g grated)

3 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 tsp dried thyme or 2 sprigs of fresh

50g barley

Up to 1.5l vegetable stock

1 tsp Marmite

2 leeks, finely sliced

100g kale, shredded

Sea salt and black pepper

For the dumplings:

150g self-raising flour

75g butter or vegetarian suet

1 tsp caraway seeds (optional)

1 tsp dried thyme

To serve:

Finely chopped dill or parsley

Dollops of mustard or horseradish

Method

Heat the oil in a saucepan or a flameproof casserole dish. Add the onion and cook gently over a medium-high heat until it starts to take on some colour. Add the root vegetables, including the diced beetroot, but not the grated, and continue to cook, stirring regularly, for another 10 minutes until they start to reduce in volume. Stir in the garlic, thyme and barley and cook for another couple of minutes. Pour in 1.2 litres of the stock and season. Bring to the boil, then turn down to a fast simmer. Stir in the Marmite (the heat will melt it off the spoon) and partially cover the pan with a lid. Simmer for about 20 minutes until the vegetables start to soften. Add the leeks and kale. Continue to cook until the barley is swollen and slightly al dente and the vegetables are tender – this should take 15-20 minutes. Add more liquid if the soup gets too thick. Meanwhile, make the dumplings. If you want the dumplings firm and lightly browned, preheat the oven to 200C/Fan 180C/400F or Gas Mark 6 or you can just steam them on top of the soup. Put the flour into a bowl and add the butter or suet. Rub it all together, then season well. Add the caraway seeds, if using, and the thyme and just enough water to make a slightly tacky dough. Divide the dough into eight pieces and roll into balls. Stir the grated beetroot into the soup. Drop the dumplings on top of the soup and either put the pan in the oven for about 15 minutes until the dumplings are puffed up and lightly browned, or cover and leave to simmer on the hob for 15-20 minutes. Garnish with dill or parsley and serve with dollops of mustard or horseradish.

More in this series…