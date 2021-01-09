Sumptuous supper recipes to use up any leftover turkey lurking in the back of your freezer

Dig out that leftover turkey from the back of the freezer and use it to make these tasty supper dishes.
It’s a mistake we all make – buying too much food at Christmas.
If you’re anything like me, chances are you’ll have gathered together pieces of leftover turkey, popped them in a container and stuck them in the freezer for another day.
But leave it there too long and you may just forget about it, so why not dig it out and use it to makes these two, easy supper dishes.
Asparagus, turkey and spinach orzo
(Serves 4)
Ingredients
- 2 tsp olive oil
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 300g cooked turkey breast, chopped into bite-sized pieces
- 2 banana shallots, chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, crushed
- 200g orzo
- 100ml chicken stock
- 1 bunch asparagus, washed and trimmed and cut into pieces
- Zest and juice of a lemon
- 115g bag baby spinach
- 3 tbsp grated Parmesan plus extra for serving
Method
- Add 2 tsp olive oil to a large non-stick frying pan and sauté the shallots and garlic for a couple of minutes, until starting to soften.
- Add the orzo, give it a good stir and then add the stock.
- Bring to the boil, cover and simmer for five minutes.
- Add the asparagus, put the lid back on and simmer for another five minutes.
- Add the lemon juice and zest, cooked turkey and the spinach and cook for a further few minutes until the turkey is warmed through and the spinach is just wilted.
- Stir through the Parmesan and serve with extra on the side.
Recipe from enjoyasparagus.com
Turkey, fig and caramelised onion pizza
(Serves 1)
Ingredients
- 200g ready-made sourdough pizza dough
- 2 figs
- 300g cooked, leftover turkey, cut into chunks
- 1 pack of mozzarella
- A few tsps of caramelised onion chutney
- 3 cloves of garlic
- 50g salted butter
- A few basil leaves for decoration
Method
- Preheat the oven to 200C/180C Fan/400F/Gas Mark 6.
- Melt the butter in a pan over a low heat.
- Crush the garlic cloves and add them to the pan for a few minutes.
- Brush the pizza base with the garlic-infused butter.
- Cut the figs into quarters and place on the base.
- Add pieces of mozzarella, then scatter tsps of caramelised onion chutney on top.
- Bake in the oven for 20 minutes until the base looks almost cooked and the cheese has melted.
- Then, remove it from the oven and sprinkle over the turkey chunks.
- Put the pizza back in the oven for another three to five minutes to heat the turkey.
- Remove from the oven and scatter over a few basil leaves (optional).
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Courier
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe