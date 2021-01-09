Sumptuous supper recipes to use up any leftover turkey lurking in the back of your freezer

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Food and Drink Newsletter.

For brilliant recipes, the best of local produce, fresh ideas and insight, subscribe to our weekly Food and Drink Newsletter.

Dig out that leftover turkey from the back of the freezer and use it to make these tasty supper dishes.

It’s a mistake we all make – buying too much food at Christmas.

If you’re anything like me, chances are you’ll have gathered together pieces of leftover turkey, popped them in a container and stuck them in the freezer for another day.

But leave it there too long and you may just forget about it, so why not dig it out and use it to makes these two, easy supper dishes.

Asparagus, turkey and spinach orzo

(Serves 4)

© Supplied

Ingredients

2 tsp olive oil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

300g cooked turkey breast, chopped into bite-sized pieces

2 banana shallots, chopped

2 cloves garlic, crushed

200g orzo

100ml chicken stock

1 bunch asparagus, washed and trimmed and cut into pieces

Zest and juice of a lemon

115g bag baby spinach

3 tbsp grated Parmesan plus extra for serving

Method

Add 2 tsp olive oil to a large non-stick frying pan and sauté the shallots and garlic for a couple of minutes, until starting to soften. Add the orzo, give it a good stir and then add the stock. Bring to the boil, cover and simmer for five minutes. Add the asparagus, put the lid back on and simmer for another five minutes. Add the lemon juice and zest, cooked turkey and the spinach and cook for a further few minutes until the turkey is warmed through and the spinach is just wilted. Stir through the Parmesan and serve with extra on the side.

Recipe from enjoyasparagus.com

Turkey, fig and caramelised onion pizza

(Serves 1)

© Supplied

Ingredients

200g ready-made sourdough pizza dough

2 figs

300g cooked, leftover turkey, cut into chunks

1 pack of mozzarella

A few tsps of caramelised onion chutney

3 cloves of garlic

50g salted butter

A few basil leaves for decoration

Method