Midweek Meal: Cook up this healthy gammon and pineapple stir-fry in minutes

If you want a new addition to your evening meal rotation, this gammon and pineapple stir-fry could be just the thing you’re looking for.
A stir-fry is arguably one of the quickest dinners to whip up and you can really add anything you like to them.
This recipe, for gammon and pineapple stir-fry, comes from Diabetes UK, meaning that it’s suitable for those who live with diabetes, as well as those who don’t.
Even if you don’t normally make stir-fry as part of your usual dinner repertoire, this recipe is so simple that it is bound to become a weeknight favourite.
You can even swap the beansprouts for noodles or rice if you’d prefer.
For more inspiration, take a look at our previous recipes in this series here.
Gammon and pineapple stir-fry
(Serves 4)
Ingredients
- 300g gammon steak, all visible fat and rind removed
- 8 spring onions, finely sliced
- 1 red pepper, seeded and sliced
- 115g chestnut mushrooms, sliced
- 1 small can pineapple chunks in natural juice
- 1 tbsp cider vinegar
- 2 tbsp tomato puree
- 225g beansprouts
- Freshly ground black pepper
Method
- Cut the gammon into thin strips.
- Heat a non-stick wok. Add the gammon and cook over a high heat for 2-3 minutes.
- Add the sliced spring onions, pepper and mushrooms and cook for 1 minute.
- Drain the pineapple juice into a bowl and mix with the vinegar and tomato puree.
- Add the pineapple chunks and beansprouts to the wok and pour the sauce over them. Toss well and bring to the boil.
- Serve straight from the pan.
Recipe courtesy of diabetes.org.uk
