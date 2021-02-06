Spread the love this winter with this steamed pudding recipe

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Food and Drink Newsletter.

For brilliant recipes, the best of local produce, fresh ideas and insight, subscribe to our weekly Food and Drink Newsletter.

If ever there was a time to steam a sponge it is now! Wintry and grey, blowy and dreich, grounded and distanced from our loved ones… let’s spread a little love to ourselves with a steamed pudding.

It may be a little sweet for those of you watching the calories post Christmas but then again, think of these nourishing free range eggs, Scottish flour and butter from grass-fed ruminants and this flavoursome dessert is always a winner.

Syrup sponge was a weekly occurrence in our house over the winter months and although other jams were used I must confess, syrup was and still is my flavour of choice. It would simmer away for hours – another reason it is so suited to now when we are all at home – then with a satisfying plop out of the basin, onto the dish with a muffled squelch.

© Supplied

Sights, sounds and scents of the home kitchen …and a sensational mouthful to look forward to. How do you eat yours? Some consolidate each spoonful, sharing the oozy topping with wedges of light sponge; others will enjoy the cake then savour the sticky mass for the final bites. Either way it is one of Scotland’s traditional dishes that has its place in our food heritage.

So draw the curtains, light the candles, play the music and surround yourself in hygge with this melt-in-the-mouth steamed sponge!

To serve 6-8, you’ll need: 225g flour, 2tsps baking powder, 225g softened butter, 5 eggs, 225g soft brown sugar, 3 tbsps syrup or dark jam (blueberry/bramble/blackcurrant).

Butter a basin and place syrup into buttered base of bowl.Place remaining ingredients in a mixing bowl and whisk together until smooth and glossy with a dropping consistency. Spoon mixture into steamer. Cover with a double circle of baking parchment and lid. No lid? Then cover with foil and fix in place. Place bowl onto a trivet/old upturned plate in a large saucepan and fill half way up with boiling water. Steam for 2 hours, topping up the water.

Remove bowl, gently loosen the sponge edges then turn out on to heated plate.

Wendy Barrie is the founder and director of the award-winning Scottish Food Guide and the Scottish Cheese Trail.

More in this series…