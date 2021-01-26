Recipe: A labour of love, these tasty veggie chilli enchiladas are worth the wait

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Good things come to those who wait, and these veggie chilli enchiladas are definitely worth taking your time creating…

It has been a minute since I last ordered enchiladas in a restaurant, never mind made them at home.

I’m a big lover of chilli and I make the dish probably at least one a week. It’s easy to make, doesn’t take too much time or effort, and always fills a hole. It is also especially nice to spend some time in the kitchen mulling around after a long day of sitting in front of a computer screen.

If there was one dish I needed to make my friends or family in a rush, it would be my veggie chilli, something I’ve adapted the recipe for time and time again.

So when I watched a cooking show recently on Netflix and saw someone demolishing a plate of enchiladas, it inspired me to nip out to the shop, grab a packet of wholemeal wraps, a bunch of spring onion and a block of cheese to recreate the dish myself.

Well, not the exact one from the show, but my own with a twist.

All I had to do was scoop my tasty homemade chilli into the wraps, top them with a little more chilli, bang a tonne of cheese on top, chuck in the oven and hey presto – enchiladas. I also chopped some fresh spring onion to bring a little colour and another flavour into the mix, and scattered it all over it.

To make the chilli, you can use my recipe here for veggie chilli, but if you’ve got your old faithful, feel free to use that, too.

And to make the enchiladas, all you’ll need to do is follow the recipe below…

Veggie chilli enchiladas

Ingredients

A pack of wraps (I used four wholemeal from a pack of eight)

A few handfuls of grated cheese (I used cheddar)

1 spring onion, chopped

Method

First make the chilli from this recipe here. Once the chilli is ready to dish up, take a rectangular baking dish and place four of the wraps in it, making cure the sides are sticking up into the air and the bottom of the wrap is flat against the bottom. Carefully separate the wraps and take a few big spoonfuls of the chilli, placing it in the middle of the wrap. When they are filled to your liking – I like mine quite bulky, wrap the sides of the wrap over the front of it, tucking it into the other side so that it hugs the chilli inside. (Don’t worry, this step doesn’t need to be neat). Repeat step three with the other wraps lining them side by side in an ovenproof dish. When plating the chilli into the wraps make sure to leave a little to the side. The leftover chilli can then be spread out over the top of the wraps. Top the chilli-coated wraps with a whole lot of grated cheese. Bang in the oven for 20 minutes at 200°C. Your cheese should be lovely and gooey. Serve an enchilada per person, or two if you’re feeling hungry. You can also serve with a side salad to get some extra veg in there, too!

