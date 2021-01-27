Midweek Meal: A chicken pad Thai recipe that is sure to delight

Something went wrong - please try again later.

This Thai streetfood is one of the most popular dishes to come out of Asia. So why not have a go at making your own?

When exploring the online foodie world, you’re likely never too far away from a chicken pad Thai recipe. At least, that was the case when we Googled “chicken pad Thai recipes”.

Nonetheless, this dish’s popularity is undeniable and this recipe from Graeme Tomlinson’s book The Fitness Chef is one of our favourites.

Combining a bit of everything that Asian cuisine does best, this dish is perfect for your weeknight in.

Chicken pad Thai

(Serves 1)

Ingredients

50g fresh rice noodles

5ml olive oil

5g brown sugar

150g skinless chicken breast, cut into 4cm pieces

1 tsp garlic powder

50g fresh beansprouts

2 spring onions, finely sliced

Juice of ½ lime, plus a wedge to serve

10ml light soy sauce

10ml fish sauce

1 red chilli, deseeded and finely chopped

1 medium egg

10g unsalted peanuts, crushed

Small handful of freshly chopped coriander

Black pepper

Method

Half fill a medium saucepan with water and bring to the boil. Add the noodles and simmer for four to six minutes until tender. Drain and set aside. While the noodles are cooking, put a medium frying pan over a medium heat, then add the oil, brown sugar, chicken and garlic powder. Cook for five minutes. Reduce the heat, then add the beansprouts, spring onions, lime juice, soy sauce, fish sauce and red chilli, then season with pepper and cook for a further five minutes. Crack in the egg and stir thoroughly for three to four minutes. Plate up the noodles, followed by the chicken mixture, garnishing with the crushed peanuts, lime wedge and chopped coriander.

The Fitness Chef: Still Tasty by Graeme Tomlinson, photography by Hannah Pemberton, is published by Ebury Press, priced £16.99.

