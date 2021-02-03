OLIO app can help you be less wasteful, save money and help others in need by gifting people your excess food

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The app OLIO puts people with excess produce or meals in touch with people nearby to help others and ensure food is not wasted.

Are you ever in the position of having too much food in the house and wish there was somewhere you could donate it to help others?

Well an easy-to-use app has the answer to your prayers – and to those in need or finding it tough in the present climate.

OLIO is a free-to-download neighbourhood sharing app that aims to get people to live a life more local and less wasteful.

The app has functions that enable people to stamp out waste and save money by letting users share their surplus food or household items with their neighbours.

OLIO is best known for its work tackling food waste, but has since developed into a wider community sharing app.

It allows users to give away unwanted items from around the home, from food to furniture and clothes to cookware.

Over 2.6 million people have joined OLIO, and 9.8 million items have been shared in 524 countries worldwide.

During the first lockdown last year more than 25,000 meals were shared via its #Cook4Kids and #Cook4Carers schemes, and OLIO is asking its users to #Cook4Kindness and use their leftovers for good again as we brave into another lockdown.

Users simply list anything they have cluttering their cupboards as well as fresh produce that will go off before they get a chance to use it.

The app, which is available for download on iOS or Android system, then connects them with neighbours who live locally who could make use of the items and they can organise a no-contact pick-up/drop off during their daily exercise or shopping trips.

In 2020, OLIO launched a partnership with Tesco, whereby local Food Waste Heroes distribute surplus food to those who need it in their neighbourhood.

