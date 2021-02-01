Three ways with cavolo nero: Recipes for falafel, chilli with crisps and vegetable pilaf

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Cavolo nero is a variety of kale that has a long history of being used in traditional Italian cooking.

Not only that, it’s also exceptionally good for you and can be utilised in a variety of different dishes, as these recipes below show.

With so many nutrients and such eye-catching meals, it will be hard to resist whipping these up.

Recipes courtesy of discovergreatveg.co.uk

Falafel with tomato and cavolo nero sauce

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

200g shredded cavolo nero

2 tbsp olive oil

1 large onion, finely chopped

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp ground coriander

400g can chick peas, drained

2 tbsp plain flour

2 x 400g cans chopped tomatoes

300ml vegetable stock

To serve:

Cooked couscous

Method

Cook the cavolo nero in a large saucepan of boiling water for 3 minutes, drain. Reserve the saucepan. Meanwhile, heat half the oil in a large frying pan and fry the onion for 4-5 minutes until golden, tip half into the saucepan and set aside. Add the spices to the onion in the frying pan and cook for 1 minute. Transfer to the bowl of a food processor with the chick peas, 50g cooked cavolo nero and the flour. Season and blitz to give a coarse paste. Divide into 12 balls with damp hands and flatten slightly. Add the chopped tomatoes and stock to the saucepan, bring to the boil and simmer for 10 minutes until thickened. Stir in the remaining cavolo nero and cook for a further 3 minutes, season. Heat remaining oil in the empty frying pan and fry the falafels for 3 minutes each side or until golden. Serve the falafels with the tomato sauce and couscous.

Cooking tips: Great served with pasta instead of couscous. Try adding chilli flakes to the falafels for an extra kick. For a gluten-free version, use gluten-free vegetable stock.

Ginger harissa roasted vegetable pilaf

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

2 parsnips, diced

2 carrots, diced

1 onion, diced

2 tbsp olive oil

5cm piece root ginger, grated

1 tbsp harissa paste

200g sliced cavolo nero

250g pouch super seeds with quinoa & chia

200g brown basmati rice

Juice of 1 lime

Method

Preheat the oven to 200C/Fan 180C/400F/Gas Mark 6. Place the parsnips, carrot and onion on a large baking tray and toss with 1 tbsp oil, ginger and harissa, season and roast for 20 minutes. Add the cavolo nero, the seeds mix and toss in the remaining oil, roast for a further 10 minutes. Meanwhile, cook the rice in boiling water for 20-25 minutes until tender and drain well. Stir the rice into the vegetable mixture with the lime juice, season and serve.

Cooking tips: Great to use up leftover cooked rice.

Vegetable chilli with spicy cavolo nero crisps

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

250g cavolo nero

2 tbsp chilli oil

1 red pepper, diced

1 tsp mild chilli powder

400g can kidney beans, drained and rinsed

400g can chopped tomatoes

1 tbsp tomato puree

1 vegetable stock cube

Cooked rice to serve

Method

Preheat the oven to 200C/Fan 180C/400F/Gas Mark 6. Place 100g cavolo nero in a large bowl, removing any thick stalks, toss in 1 tbsp oil and season. Spread out onto a large baking tray and bake for 10-12 minutes until crispy but not too browned. Meanwhile, heat the remaining oil in a large frying pan and fry the onion and pepper for 4-5 minutes. Add the chilli powder and cook for 1 minute. Stir in the kidney beans, tomatoes, tomato puree and stock cube. Add 150ml water and bring to the boil. Simmer, covered for 10 minutes. Stir in the remaining cavolo nero and cook for a further 5 minutes, covered then season. Top with the cavolo nero crisps and serve with cooked rice.

Cooking tips: Add minced beef or turkey to the chilli for a non-vegetarian option or use hot chilli powder for a spicy kick.

