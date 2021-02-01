Three ways with cavolo nero: Recipes for falafel, chilli with crisps and vegetable pilaf

Cavolo nero is a variety of kale that has a long history of being used in traditional Italian cooking.
Not only that, it’s also exceptionally good for you and can be utilised in a variety of different dishes, as these recipes below show.
With so many nutrients and such eye-catching meals, it will be hard to resist whipping these up.
For more inspiration, take a look at the previous recipes in this series here.
Recipes courtesy of discovergreatveg.co.uk
Falafel with tomato and cavolo nero sauce
(Serves 4)
Ingredients
- 200g shredded cavolo nero
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 1 large onion, finely chopped
- 1 tsp ground cumin
- 1 tsp ground coriander
- 400g can chick peas, drained
- 2 tbsp plain flour
- 2 x 400g cans chopped tomatoes
- 300ml vegetable stock
To serve:
- Cooked couscous
Method
- Cook the cavolo nero in a large saucepan of boiling water for 3 minutes, drain. Reserve the saucepan.
- Meanwhile, heat half the oil in a large frying pan and fry the onion for 4-5 minutes until golden, tip half into the saucepan and set aside.
- Add the spices to the onion in the frying pan and cook for 1 minute.
- Transfer to the bowl of a food processor with the chick peas, 50g cooked cavolo nero and the flour.
- Season and blitz to give a coarse paste.
- Divide into 12 balls with damp hands and flatten slightly.
- Add the chopped tomatoes and stock to the saucepan, bring to the boil and simmer for 10 minutes until thickened.
- Stir in the remaining cavolo nero and cook for a further 3 minutes, season.
- Heat remaining oil in the empty frying pan and fry the falafels for 3 minutes each side or until golden.
- Serve the falafels with the tomato sauce and couscous.
Cooking tips: Great served with pasta instead of couscous. Try adding chilli flakes to the falafels for an extra kick. For a gluten-free version, use gluten-free vegetable stock.
Ginger harissa roasted vegetable pilaf
(Serves 4)
Ingredients
- 2 parsnips, diced
- 2 carrots, diced
- 1 onion, diced
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 5cm piece root ginger, grated
- 1 tbsp harissa paste
- 200g sliced cavolo nero
- 250g pouch super seeds with quinoa & chia
- 200g brown basmati rice
- Juice of 1 lime
Method
- Preheat the oven to 200C/Fan 180C/400F/Gas Mark 6.
- Place the parsnips, carrot and onion on a large baking tray and toss with 1 tbsp oil, ginger and harissa, season and roast for 20 minutes. Add the cavolo nero, the seeds mix and toss in the remaining oil, roast for a further 10 minutes.
- Meanwhile, cook the rice in boiling water for 20-25 minutes until tender and drain well. Stir the rice into the vegetable mixture with the lime juice, season and serve.
Cooking tips: Great to use up leftover cooked rice.
Vegetable chilli with spicy cavolo nero crisps
(Serves 4)
Ingredients
- 250g cavolo nero
- 2 tbsp chilli oil
- 1 red pepper, diced
- 1 tsp mild chilli powder
- 400g can kidney beans, drained and rinsed
- 400g can chopped tomatoes
- 1 tbsp tomato puree
- 1 vegetable stock cube
- Cooked rice to serve
Method
- Preheat the oven to 200C/Fan 180C/400F/Gas Mark 6.
- Place 100g cavolo nero in a large bowl, removing any thick stalks, toss in 1 tbsp oil and season.
- Spread out onto a large baking tray and bake for 10-12 minutes until crispy but not too browned.
- Meanwhile, heat the remaining oil in a large frying pan and fry the onion and pepper for 4-5 minutes. Add the chilli powder and cook for 1 minute. Stir in the kidney beans, tomatoes, tomato puree and stock cube. Add 150ml water and bring to the boil. Simmer, covered for 10 minutes.
- Stir in the remaining cavolo nero and cook for a further 5 minutes, covered then season.
- Top with the cavolo nero crisps and serve with cooked rice.
Cooking tips: Add minced beef or turkey to the chilli for a non-vegetarian option or use hot chilli powder for a spicy kick.
More in this series…
Three ways with tatties: A one-pan roast, loaded potato skins and pikelets
Three ways with bread: A recipe for breakfast, lunch and dessert
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Courier
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe