Sweet treats: Dive into this indulgent vegan double chocolate sundae

When it comes to chocolate, sometimes you can just never have enough – especially on Valentine’s Day.

Made with a range of plant-based ingredients this vegan pick-me-up is exactly what everyone needs to round off the weekend in style.

This luxurious dessert would also make the perfect sharing dessert for Valentine’s Day today, and is the perfect way to sign off the day of love.

Grab two spoons and dive into this delight with your other half for an evening of pure indulgence.

Vegan double chocolate sundae

(Serves 1 – or you could share with another)

Ingredients

200g Ritter Sport 61% Fine Dark Chocolate

2 scoops of vegan ice cream (vanilla, chocolate or caramel)

200g sugar

50g cacao powder

200g flour

200g apple sauce

100ml coconut oil

200ml plant-based milk

Handful of almonds

Method

Preheat the oven to 180°C/Fan 160°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4 and mix all the dry ingredients in a big bowl. Melt the dark chocolate in a water bath or microwave. Save yourself a few spoons for the sundae drizzle. Add the melted chocolate, plant-based milk, apple sauce and oil into the big bowl to the dry ingredients. Mix well until you get a smooth texture. Lightly oil the muffin pan (20x25cm) and sprinkle some cacao powder all over the pan. Fill pan with brownie dough. Bake for 25 minutes (time will depend on the height of your brownies).

For the sundae you’ll need: 2 brownies, 2 scoops of vegan ice cream (vanilla, chocolate or caramel, use one or two different flavours) and some extra squares of Ritter Sport 61% Fine Dark Chocolate.

For toppings you’ll need: Toasted almonds and melted Ritter Sport 61% Fine Dark Chocolate to drizzle.

Assembly: Serve in a glass or bowl of your choice. Top your brownie with 1-2 scoops of your favourite non-dairy ice cream. Drizzle generously with the melted chocolate. Sprinkle with toasted almonds and add 3 squares of the chocolate on top. Enjoy!

