Two recipes to celebrate Chinese New Year and kick off your feast with a bang

Chinese New Year is just around the corner and there’s no better way to celebrate than with a scrumptious Asian feast.

It’s Chinese New Year on Friday February 12 and we’ve found some delicious recipes to help you welcome in the Year of The Ox.

With career advancement and good fortune on the cards for 2021, why not make home cooking one of your goals for this year, if you haven’t already?

These recipes are a great way to get started, or even to add to any feast you might be planning for Chinese New Year.

Lemon shredded chicken noodles

(Serves 2)

Ingredients

2 chicken legs (2x 250g), pre-seasoned with salt (at least 30 minutes before cooking up to overnight)

3 tbsp Sichuan peppercorn oil

5 dried chillies, crushed

125g or 2 nests of wholewheat noodles, cooked (follow the pack instruction)

A handful of coriander, chopped

Roasted peanuts, crushed

For the sauce mix:

2 cloves of garlic, chopped

1 red onion, sliced

2 tbsp Lee Kum Kee Seasoned Rice Vinegar

4 tbsp Lee Kum Key Premium Light Soy Sauce

½ tbsp Lee Kum Kee Pure Sesame Oil

½ lemon, juice and grated zest

Method

Boil water in a pan over a high heat. Once boiling, add a pinch of salt followed by the chicken legs, ensuring the water covers the chicken. Put the lid on and let it simmer for 30 minutes until they are cooked through. (Tip: You can use a meat thermometer to check the internal temperature. Aim for 77-79°C so that it’s completely off the bone). Remove the chicken legs from the pot and pat them dry with kitchen towel. Set aside to cool before shredding with two forks or your fingers. Add Sichuan peppercorn oil in a pan over a medium heat. Add the crushed dry chillies along with the seeds and keep stirring for 3-5 minutes before removing from heat. Combine the garlic, onion, Lee Kum Kee Seasoned Rice Vinegar, Pure Sesame Oil, Premium Light Soy Sauce, lemon juice and the fried chillies into a bowl and mix well. Add the shredded chicken into the bowl and give it a good toss. Cook the noodles as per pack instructions. Place the noodles on the plate, followed by the shredded chicken. Garnish with coriander, sprinkle with crushed peanuts and enjoy.

Recipe by Sandy Tang, courtesy of Lee Kum Kee.

Pork and chive moneybags

(Serves 4 as a starter or canapes)

Ingredients

190g minced pork

2 cloves of garlic, finely minced

1 spring onion, sliced finely

3cm ginger, peeled and minced

4 shiitake mushrooms, rehydrated and diced finely

1 carrot, peeled and diced

A large pinch of white pepper

A pinch of sugar

1 tbsp Lee Kum Kee Premium Oyster Sauce

1 packet of filo pastry

1 packet of chives

50g unsalted butter, melted

4 tbsp Lee Kum Kee Sweet Hoisin Sauce

1 tbsp Lee Kum Kee Chilli Garlic Sauce

4 tbsp water

1 tbsp rice vinegar

Directions

Preheat oven to 180°C/Fan 160°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4. Mix together the pork, 2 cloves of garlic, spring onion, ginger, mushrooms, carrot, white pepper, sugar and Lee Kum Kee Premium Oyster Sauce. Cut a sheet of filo pastry into eight 10cm x 10cm squares. Brush four squares with the melted butter and lay the other four squares on top of each offset in a diamond shape. Add 2 tsp of mixture in the middle of the pastry. Gather the opposite edges together, until they’re bunched. Tie with a chive and place on a baking tray lined with parchment. Repeat with the remaining filo pastry and mixture aiming for 16. Brush the outsides of the filo pastry with melted butter and bake for 12 minutes, until golden. Mix together the Lee Kum Kee Sweet Hoisin Sauce, Chilli Garlic Sauce, water and rice vinegar and spoon into a dipping bowl to serve.

Recipe by Libby Mabbott, courtesy of Lee Kum Kee.

